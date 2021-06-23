Hyundai Alcazar: All You Need To Know

The Hyundai Alcazar is the latest entrant in the mid-size three-row SUV space and goes up against the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar is based on the new-generation Creta but is more than just a three-row derivative of the compact SUV. The Korean carmaker has made some modification under the skin to keep it adequately spacious for passengers in all rows and maintain its stability on the go. Here's everything you need to know about this three-row SUV.

