Hyundai Alcazar: All You Need To Know

The Hyundai Alcazar is not just three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta as the Korean carmaker has made modifications to its underpinnings as well giving it a 150 mm longer wheelbase than the Creta.
- The Hyundai Alcazar is the latest entrant in 3-row mid-size SUV segment
- The Alcazar gets different styling & a larger 2.0-litre engine
- The Hyundai Alcazar shares its underpinnings with the Creta
The Hyundai Alcazar is the latest entrant in the mid-size three-row SUV space and goes up against the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar is based on the new-generation Creta but is more than just a three-row derivative of the compact SUV. The Korean carmaker has made some modification under the skin to keep it adequately spacious for passengers in all rows and maintain its stability on the go. Here's everything you need to know about this three-row SUV.
- The Hyundai Alcazar is not just three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta as the Korean carmaker has made modifications to its underpinnings as well giving it a 150 mm longer wheelbase than the Creta.
- In terms looks, the Alcazar will come with a new cascading grille, along with restyled LED headlamps and an updated bumper and new fog lamps. Obviously, the profile is different as well since it's longer and it gets a new design for the rear-three-quarter section and sees addition of a quarter glass.
- At the rear, the SUV comes with a set of new LED taillights that look much nicer than what the Creta gets, and there's also a twin-tipped exhaust system.
- The Hyundai Alcazar is 4500 mm long, 1790 mm wide and stands 1675 mm tall, while the wheelbase stands at 2760 mm.
- The overall layout of the first row is near identical to what we have seen in the Creta. The cabin comes with a new dual-tone, black and brown treatment, with leather upholstery and it will be available with the options of six or seven row seating. The six-seater version will have captain seats in the second-row along with a fixed central console with armrest.
- While the new Hyundai Alcazar will have all those features we have seen on the Creta, it will get a few more which will be segment-first. For starters, the 10.25-inch fully infotainment touchscreen from the Creta is on-board with the Bluelink connected car tech and other connectivity options including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- It will also get blind view monitor, Bose premium sound system and 64 colours ambient lighting among others. The list also includes - a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, multi-drive mode (Comfort, Eco, Sport), traction control modes (Snow, Sand, Mud), and a larger instrument cluster.
- The SUV will also get a tip & tumble function for second-row seats, a front-row setback table and air purifier with an AQI display, while wireless charging for the second-row will be optional.
- Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre, four-cyliinder unit churning out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of torque. The diesel mill on the other hand is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder oil-burner that belts out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.
- Both engines will be offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
