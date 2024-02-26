Login

Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe

This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai ceases production of the i30 N and i20 N in Europe.
  • This decision, announced by Hyundai, is rooted in the company's aim of providing a fully zero-emission vehicle lineup.
  • Production of the internal combustion engine (ICE) N models for the European market concluded in February.

In a move aligning with Hyundai's commitment to a zero-tailpipe-emission future, the production of the Hyundai i30 N and i20 N models for the European market has officially ceased. This decision, announced by Hyundai, is rooted in the company's aim of providing a fully zero-emission vehicle lineup to customers by 2035 and achieving 100 per cent carbon neutrality by 2045. The discontinuation of these petrol-powered N models coincides with the launch of Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N electric vehicle (EV).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US

 

This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices. This aligns with the global push for sustainability and reduced environmental impact within the automotive industry.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced

The i30 N, introduced in 2017, was the company's inaugural foray into the hot hatch market, gaining acclaim for its chassis and turbocharged engine. The 2021 facelift brought improvements, including a dual-clutch transmission option and increased power. The i20 N, introduced in 2021 to compete in the mini segment, showcased small dimensions, low weight, and dynamic capabilities, although it did not match the sales figures of the i30 N. 

 

With the discontinuation of the i30 N and i20 N, Hyundai's N department is now focused on the all-electric Ioniq 5 N in 2024. 

# Hyundai# Hyundai EV# Hyundai Ioniq 5# Hyundai Ioniq 5 N# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

