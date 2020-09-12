New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate edition will be based on the Magna variant, but it will also get additional features like - gunmetal style 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically folding body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, and new Corporate badging.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate edition will be based on the Magna variant of the hatchback

Highlights

  • The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate will be based on the Magna trim
  • Compared to the Magna trim, the car will also get few add-on features
  • The Grand i10 Nios comes in both petrol and diesel engines

A set of recently leaked brochure images indicates that the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will soon get a new corporate edition in India. The special edition model will be based on the Magna variant of the compact hatchback. However, as per the brochure, the corporate edition will come with a host of additional features like a set of gunmetal style 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically folding body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, and new Corporate badging. The cabin on the other hand will come with add-ons like a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation, and air filter with gesture control and Hepa filter.

tnp30a8g

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate will come with add-on features like - 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically folding ORVMs and touchscreen display

In comparison, the standard Magna variant comes with 14-inch steel wheels with cover, manually folding black ORVMs, 2-DIN audio system. However, the rest of the features of the Grand i10 Nios Magna trim appear to remain unchanged like - LED daytime running lamps, halogen headlamps, glossy black grille, body-coloured door handles, keyless entry, electric front power windows, and power steering, among other features. The cabin also comes with the nice white fabric upholstery.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Review

dd8oi98s

Features from the regular Magna trim like - LED daytime running lamps, halogen headlamps, have been retained

Also Read: BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Launched in India

Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is expected to get the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 82 bhp and 114 Nm, along with 1.2-litre diesel engine that makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Both will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, however, like the regular Magna trim, the petrol version could get an optional 5-speed AMT unit as well.

0 Comments

Image Source: GaadiWaadi

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal
Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US
Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni
Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed
KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021 KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021
Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know
Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report
Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions  Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions 
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello   Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello  
Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities