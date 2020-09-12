Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate edition will be based on the Magna variant of the hatchback

A set of recently leaked brochure images indicates that the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will soon get a new corporate edition in India. The special edition model will be based on the Magna variant of the compact hatchback. However, as per the brochure, the corporate edition will come with a host of additional features like a set of gunmetal style 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically folding body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, and new Corporate badging. The cabin on the other hand will come with add-ons like a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation, and air filter with gesture control and Hepa filter.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate will come with add-on features like - 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically folding ORVMs and touchscreen display

In comparison, the standard Magna variant comes with 14-inch steel wheels with cover, manually folding black ORVMs, 2-DIN audio system. However, the rest of the features of the Grand i10 Nios Magna trim appear to remain unchanged like - LED daytime running lamps, halogen headlamps, glossy black grille, body-coloured door handles, keyless entry, electric front power windows, and power steering, among other features. The cabin also comes with the nice white fabric upholstery.

Features from the regular Magna trim like - LED daytime running lamps, halogen headlamps, have been retained

Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is expected to get the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 82 bhp and 114 Nm, along with 1.2-litre diesel engine that makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Both will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, however, like the regular Magna trim, the petrol version could get an optional 5-speed AMT unit as well.

