Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services

The new range of services is segregated into three broad categories - Core car, mobility and lifestyle.

Hyundai's new mobility membership is providing a range of services to its customers.

Highlights

  • Hyundai's mobility membership provides a range of services to customers
  • It has partnered with shared mobility brands to provide its cars on lease
  • Under lifestyle scheme, Hyundai offers benefits on daily transactions

Hyundai Motor India has introduced a new smart mobility solution- 'Hyundai Mobility Membership' providing a one stop solution catering to both mobility and lifestyle needs of its customers. The new range of services is segregated into three broad categories- Core Car, Mobility and lifestyle. For the Core Car scheme, the Korean carmaker has partnered with Hyundai MOBIS, Shell and JK Tyre for hassle-free car maintenance services. Then comes the shared mobility aspect where it has partnered with leading car rental service providers like- Zoomcar, Revv, Avis, Savaari and DriveU to provide its cars on leasing basis.

Hyundai has partnered with various shared mobility service providers to offer its cars on lease.

S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Building on the strength of Hyundai's 'Future Ready' Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program 'Hyundai Mobility Membership' for an unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours we at Hyundai aim to become the Lifetime Partner of our Valued Customers in Automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative. Beginning the journey with more than 20 distinct partners under one platform and no membership fee, 'Hyundai Mobility Membership' will create value proposition further leading to enhanced customer convenience and satisfaction".

qcc5peagHyundai has also partnered with a range of brands to provide lifestyle services.
Under the new lifestyle scheme, Hyundai has partnered with a range of brands including Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Chhayos, Oyo, Portronics, Lenskart, Housejoy and Vedantu in a bid to offer benefits on food and beverages and other exclusive offers other transactions.

Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
