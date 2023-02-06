Hyundai Ioniq 5 Bags Over 650 Bookings; Deliveries To Begin From March

Hyundai Motor India has said that the company has received over 650 bookings for the electric crossover. The company opened pre-bookings for the Ioniq 5 back in December 2022, while the price for the electric vehicle was announced at the 2023 Auto Expo. Hyundai India launched the Ioniq 5 EV in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Talking about the Ioniq 5’s bookings Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India said that the company’s initial plan was to deliver 250 to 300 cars in a year but, now the bookings are close to double of what it had expected.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.95 Lakh

The Ioniq 5 will be assembled in India at the company’s Chennai facility and that’s one reason why the price has been kept in check. The Ioniq 5 is the company’s first Hyundai car to be based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6 that is also on sale in India. Visually, the has retro-futuristic looks, a clean and roomy cabin replete with sustainable materials, and is loaded with connectivity and tech interfaces.

On the inside, two large 12.3-inch screens combine to form the majority of the dash and give the car a massive display panel. The screens are standard across variants. Connectivity and charging options abound, and the cabin feels nice and techie. The car also comes fully loaded with active and passive safety features - including multiple airbags, electronic stability and traction control and advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, onboard navigation and 3 years Bluelink connected car subscription among others.

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is coupled with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It belts out 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.