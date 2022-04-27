Hyundai IONIQ To Be Updated With Bigger 77.4 kWh Battery Pack

We were the first ones to tell you that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicle (EV) is all set to make its India foray. Well! It is coming to our market in the second half of this year and it turns out that the EV is due for an update just ahead of its India debut. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 currently on sale globally will be equipped with a larger battery pack as part of a mid-cycle update. Quite obviously, there are other smaller updates as well for the new model year, but the new 77.4 kWh battery pack remains the most significant of them all.

The updated Hyundai IONIQ 5 will also get digital rear view mirrors.

The 77.4 kWh battery pack replaces the 72.6 kWh battery pack on the current model and sends power to all four wheels, while there's also a smaller 58 kWh battery pack which will be carried over for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) base variant. The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 with the bigger battery pack will also receive a power upgrade of around 11 bhp and will have enough juice for a claimed 507 km range on a full charge, according to the WLTP cycle. That said, we still don't have any confirmation on whether Hyundai India will consider the bigger 77.4 kWh battery pack version for our market or stick with the previous 72.6 kWh battery pack option.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 will also get a new battery heater and conditioning feature.

The updated Hyundai IONIQ 5 will also be updated with a new battery heater and conditioning feature. It adapts the car's battery temperature to support optimal charging conditions while traveling. Basically, it ensures that the car is better prepared for charging, thereby improving the charging performance in both hot and cold weather conditions. The feature is activated automatically when a fast-charging point is entered into the car's navigation system. Then, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 also sees addition of digital inner and outer rear view mirrors and panoramic roof.