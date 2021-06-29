Hyundai Motor India Introduces New Contactless Sales Service

Hyundai Motor India has introduced its contactless sales initiatives and also launched its AI Chatbot 'Hi Hyundai' in a bid to enhance its customer experience. The company says that the Hyundai Showroom Live that was launched in November 2020 has already been adopted by approximately 5000 Hyundai Dealer sales consultants across India to provide safe and hassle free car buying experience, while maintaining social distancing. The new application is helping sales consultants and customers to connect virtually, where customers can avail car consultation from the comfort of their home.

Hyundai India is also offering online booking service.

Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, "Pioneering innovation in Automotive Retail, Hyundai has been at the forefront introducing multiple initiatives that offer customers a contactless virtual experience through their car buying journey and beyond. Last year, in November we launched a contactless sales initiative - Hyundai Showroom Live that has been well accepted by customers with over 50,000 contactless video conference sales consultations so far. Additionally, with the launch of 'Hi Hyundai', AI Chatbot customers can seamlessly experience an intuitive virtual assistance for all their queries. As we adopt more and more digital initiatives, Hyundai will continue to lead the industry with thoughtful innovations for enhanced customer delight."

The online service is available for the entire product range.

Hyundai Showroom Live is customised to showcase product details like 360 degree view, Vehicle Specifications, comparisons, Feature Hotspots and Brochures among others. Moreover, the application also allows customers to include their family members in the discussions from same or different locations. Then, buyers can also use the online Click to Buy platform for online booking of car. Hyundai Showroom Live also sends notifications to customers through SMS & Hyundai WhatsApp account that enables customers to join with just a click of the link without the need of downloading an additional app. As of now, about 5000 sales consultants have already conducted over 50,000 sessions since its launch. The Hyundai AI Chatbox- 'Hi Hyundai' will offer a personalised customer service round the clock to potential buyers and existing customers on their preferred channel of communication. It is designed to help customers with following features- Explore their favourite Hyundai Cars, locate nearest dealerships, get the latest offers, book a test drive, book a new car among others. The carmaker also rolled out contactless sales initiatives such as 3D Configurator that offers customers a platform to safely check out all Hyundai cars in the line-up, on a 75-inch touchscreen.