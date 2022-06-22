Hyundai Says 1.35 Lakh Vehicle Orders Pending Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Hyundai has revealed that it is still facing a backlog in production due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis. Speaking to carandbike, Tarun Garg, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hyundai India revealed that the company had an order backlog of around 1.35 lakh units owing to the semiconductor shortage. With the increasing use of technology in vehicles semiconductors are used in a variety of roles be it in the car's infotainment unit or the digital instrument cluster. The semiconductor shortage has affected the automotive industry across the globe with many manufacturers reporting shortages, reduced production and soaring waiting periods for their cars.

“Because of the semiconductor crisis sales are not a reflection of demand. Talking about Hyundai, we have a back order of about 1.35 lakh,” Garg said. “We hope that as the semiconductor crisis reduces our sales will increase,” he added.

Also read: 2022 Hyundai Venue Bookings Cross 21,000; Diesel Variant In Demand

Carmaker has said that it is making effort to increases production

Garg though acknowledged that supplies of semiconductors had improved to an extent in recent times. He however said that the company would be keeping an eye on the current global scenario including ongoing geopolitical situations as it could lead to newer issues.

Also read: 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From ₹ 7.53 Lakh

“We will have to move forward with cautious optimism but currently we are seeing strong demand,” Garg said. He citied that India's push towards ‘atmanirbhar' and make in India had allowed the country to be a bit aloof to the global scenario though geopolitical issues in the future could raise new issues in the future.

Focusing on the Venue, Garg said that Hyundai wanted to assure its customers that it was putting in effort to increase production so that buyers received their subcompact SUVs with minimal delays.

Also read: Hyundai Venue Facelift: Variants Explained

Hyundai has since it opened its order books for the 2022 Venue the company had received over 21,000 bookings for the Venue facelift. The carmaker also said that it was seeing strong demand for diesel variants of the SUV with about a third of the bookings for the engine option.