Hyundai Teases Ioniq 6 And Ioniq 7 SUV

On expected lines, Hyundai has begun teasing the Ioniq 6 which is a sedan based on the E-GMP platform and second EV in the new Ioniq brand after the successful launch of the Ioniq 5. It is also teasing a large electric SUV under the same umbrella which could be released in 2024. It could be called the Ioniq 7. The Ioniq 6 is based on the Prophecy concept which was leaked a couple of weeks ago. It is generally inspired by the Elantra which was also unveiled at the IAA Mobility Conference that's ongoing in Munich.

The Ioniq 6 is already being roadtested in the US

The Ioniq 7 SUV looks more like a pre-production preview which means that it is quite advanced in the development phase. It also has a full front-facing light bar with vertical DRLs on the bumper and a side profile that's reminiscent of the Genesis GV80. It is quite likely that Hyundai has tapped some Genesis DNA in this vehicle considering it owns the premium luxury car brand.

#Hyundai will electrify its entire model line-up in Europe by 2035, and by 2040 in other major markets.#CarbonNeutrality2045 #PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/YensZG6zvg — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) September 6, 2021

Recently the GV60 electric car was unveiled which is based on the E-GMP platform that Hyundai has developed for electric vehicles. It is there also in the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. The Ioniq 6 and 7 could also be based on this 800-volt battery voltage which allows for charging speeds of up to 350 kW. Both cars could get 100 kWh batteries as well. Hyundai has seen incredible growth with the Ioniq 5 EV which has launched in Europe.