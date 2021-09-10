  • Home
Hyundai Teases Ioniq 6 And Ioniq 7 SUV

The Ioniq 7 SUV looks more like a pre-production preview which means that it is quite advanced in the development phase.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
10-Sep-21 06:40 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Ioniq 6 is based on the prophecy concept
  • The new car that's been unveiled is similar to the Elantra
  • The Ioniq 7 is similar to the Genesis GV80 SUV

On expected lines, Hyundai has begun teasing the Ioniq 6 which is a sedan based on the E-GMP platform and second EV in the new Ioniq brand after the successful launch of the Ioniq 5. It is also teasing a large electric SUV under the same umbrella which could be released in 2024. It could be called the Ioniq 7. The Ioniq 6 is based on the Prophecy concept which was leaked a couple of weeks ago. It is generally inspired by the Elantra which was also unveiled at the IAA Mobility Conference that's ongoing in Munich.

The Ioniq 6 is already being roadtested in the US

The Ioniq 7 SUV looks more like a pre-production preview which means that it is quite advanced in the development phase. It also has a full front-facing light bar with vertical DRLs on the bumper and a side profile that's reminiscent of the Genesis GV80. It is quite likely that Hyundai has tapped some Genesis DNA in this vehicle considering it owns the premium luxury car brand.

Recently the GV60 electric car was unveiled which is based on the E-GMP platform that Hyundai has developed for electric vehicles. It is there also in the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. The Ioniq 6 and 7 could also be based on this 800-volt battery voltage which allows for charging speeds of up to 350 kW. Both cars could get 100 kWh batteries as well.  Hyundai has seen incredible growth with the Ioniq 5 EV which has launched in Europe.
