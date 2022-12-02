India Bike Week 2022: 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R Showcased

KTM India is showcasing the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R at the India Bike Week 2022. Although there’s no confirmation if the 890 Adventure R will be launched in India, KTM says the idea is to gauge audience reaction to evaluate if KTM India should launch the middleweight adventure bike next year. The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R has been improved to enhance off-road performance and versatility with a host of updates.

The KTM 890 Adventure R is powered by a 889 cc, parallel-twin engine with 103 bhp and 100 Nm. It gets a six-axis IMU, and an optional quickshifter with the six-speed gearbox.



The 890 Adventure R is powered by an 889 cc, LC8c parallel-twin engine which puts out 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired to a six-speed transmission with optional quickshifter, and is mounted on a steel trellis frame and runs on 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel combination.

The KTM 890 Adventure R has a kerb weight of 210 kg, and fully adjustable suspension with 238 mm travel.



The bike has a kerb weight of 210 kg and gets fully adjustable 48 mm WP Xplor fork and WP Xplor PDS (Progressive Damping System) rear shock, both with 238 mm travel. According to KTM, the race-ready suspension has been retuned for improved riding feeling and damping to improve comfort and reduce rider fatigue during long stretches of riding off-road.

According to KTM India, the 890 Adventure R has been showcased at the India Bike Week to gauge audience reaction.



The styling of the updated 890 Adventure R takes cues directly from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 Rally, and features a new fairing, fuel tank, and cowling, re-designed to improve aerodynamics and ergonomics. The windshield is lower than before, but KTM maintains that it provides better protection from the elements while increasing vision while riding in stand-up posture off-road.

The KTM 890 Adventure R gets a high front fender, off-road ready tyres mounted on spoked wheels, and a design inspired by the KTM 450 Rally.



Other cosmetic improvements include a higher front fender and engine protection. The 5-inch TFT display has been updated as well, with a simpler menu navigation, and offers optional connectivity to the KTMConnect app for turn-by-turn navigation, music, incoming calls and KTM roadside assistance.

The single-piece, flat, rally-style seat underscored the KTM 890 Adventure R's off-road bias, as does the high fender, knobby tyres and long suspension travel.



The 2023 model also comes with upgraded ABS control, which uses the 6D (six-axis) sensor to take readings and communicates with all rider modes. This provides cornering ABS, and Off-Road ABS is automatically selected when choosing Off-Road or the optional Rally mode. The Rally mode completely deactivates the rear wheel’s ABS for sliding through corners, and reduces front-wheel ABS.

So far, there's no confirmation if KTM India will launch the 890 Adventure R in India.

As delectable as the KTM 890 Adventure R sounds and looks, so far though, there’s no confirmation if KTM India will launch the model in India. The official line is that it has been showcased to gauge audience reaction. Let us know if you’d be interested in the KTM 890 Adventure R if it was launched in India.