New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output

Shipping freight rates have surged since July and companies are now finding it almost impossible to sustain normal trade operations

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
The global shortage of shipping containers has led to parts shortage and possible production losses expand View Photos
The global shortage of shipping containers has led to parts shortage and possible production losses

Automakers in India are bracing for a parts shortage and possible production losses over the next three to four months due to a global shortage of available shipping containers, said a trade body in the world's fifth biggest auto market.

Shipping freight rates have surged since July and companies are now finding it "almost impossible to sustain normal trade operations", said Rajesh Menon, director general at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

That is a cause for concern just as India's auto industry has started showing signs of recovery after coronavirus lockdowns eased.

SIAM represents major domestic companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors as well as global manufacturers including Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor which are major exporters.

A global surge in demand for certain goods during the pandemic has upended normal trade flows, stranding empty cargo containers and leading to bottlenecks.

Newsbeep
6b92n038

A global surge in demand for certain goods during the pandemic has upended normal trade flows

Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, a leading container and logistics company, said overall exports from India have bounced back strongly but imports have not, leading to an imbalance and causing the container shortage.

Its South Asia boss Steve Felder said they have tripled the number of empty containers they have been bringing from the Middle East in the past few weeks.

"Within the country too, we have been repositioning containers from pockets where they are available to pockets where they are in high demand," he told Reuters, predicting a return to normality in the first half of 2021.

In the meantime, major Indian auto exporters are having to book containers weeks in advance instead of days, said Vinnie Mehta, director general of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India.

"Companies may also be forced to absorb the price hikes caused by a spike in freight rates and coupled with the recent surge in raw material costs," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
F1: Williams Doesn't Want To Be A B-team 
F1: Williams Doesn't Want To Be A B-team 
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Twenty Years Ago Nissan Squeezed Suppliers, Now It Needs Their Help
Twenty Years Ago Nissan Squeezed Suppliers, Now It Needs Their Help
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities