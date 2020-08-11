Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US

Indian Motorcycle has issued a recall for certain Indian Scout and Indian Scout Bobber motorcycles in the US over an issue with the braking system. The American motorcycle brand is recalling as many as 2,742 motorcycles, and this is the third time a recall has been issued over what is seen as the same manufacturing issue with the braking system. The recall is over a manufacturing issue that allows air to get into the ABS components of the affected bikes, which may result in "possible reduction in brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash," the recall states.

The recall also affects the Indian Scout Bobber

The affected motorcycles include 1,268 Indian Scout motorcycles, and 1,474 Indian Scout Bobber bikes, which may have a small amount of air present in the braking system, which may cause a soft brake lever/pedal feel and a decrease in brake performance. Indian Motorcycle will notify owners, and Indian Motorcycle dealers will bleed the brake fluid in the front and rear ABS systems to evacuate the air, free of charge. On the manufacturing side, Indian Motorcycle has corrected the brake system assembly process to ensure that all air has been evacuated from the ABS. Additionally, Polaris has also made hardware improvements to address assembly process effectiveness.

More than 2,700 motorcycles are affected by the recall. So far, there's no word on any bikes affected in India

Both the Indian Scout and the Indian Scout Bobber are sold in India, but currently, the updated Euro 5/BS6 compliant models are not available on sale in India. New stock of BS6 ready motorcycles are expected to be available only by the end of the year. However, an issue which may render the brakes ineffective is to be taken seriously, and it would be prudent for existing owners of Indian Scout and Indian Scout Bobber motorcycles in India to reach out to Indian dealerships to clarify if a check, or any procedure is required on the bikes already available in India.

