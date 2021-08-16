Ioniq 5 Sales Propel Hyundai EV Sales To Highest Levels In July 2021

While Hyundai recorded a 13 per cent decrease in sales of its cars globally in July 2021, however, the South Korean major saw an uptake in the sales of EVs and hybrid vehicles which reached record levels. This has been a pattern for three consecutive months ever since the launch of the Ioniq 5 EV. The company sold 11,742 plug-in vehicles which is a robust 39 per cent year on year improvement and have a record share of 8.5 per cent. More importantly, a majority of these plugin vehicles were EVs with 10,210 sold. Hyundai also sold 1,532 hybrid vehicles and 586 fuel cell-based vehicles, but the underlying growth has been fuelled by the Ioniq line. The Ioniq 5 alone sold 8,068 units.

Read more: Hyundai working on Ioniq 7

The Kona Electric is the EV Hyundai sells in India but globally its sales are slowing down

So far in 2021, Hyundai has sold over 55,000 plug-in cars which represent 5.7 per cent of the total volume of plug-in vehicles sold globally. Hyundai has sold 46,318 EVs alone in 2021.

This also comes at a time when Hyundai's original EV, the Kona, which is also sold in India has started to fade. Globally, Hyundai has only sold 1,317 of the Kona in July and even in India, it faces stiff competition from the MG ZS EV, 2021 edition. The Ioniq 5 uses a custom EV skateboard design which Hyundai co-developed with EV startup Canoo which was even of interest to Apple. Hyundai also sells EVs with its subsidiaries like Kia.