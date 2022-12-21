  • Home
Italian Cops Deliver 2 Kidneys To Patients Over 500 Km Apart Using A Lamborghini Huracan

The Italian Police delivered two kidneys from Padua to Modena & Rome.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
21-Dec-22 07:00 PM IST
Lamborghini gifted Huracans to the Italian police in 2017, and the force seems to have put them to a great use. The Italian police specially adapted the Huracan to act as an organ carrier, and the force used the Lamborghini supercar to deliver two kidneys patients. The organs were driven from Padua in Italy's northeast, to hospitals in Modena and then Rome - which is over 500 km away from Padua.

"Travelling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life," the police posted on social media. "Thanks to the State Police's special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney."

The Lamborghini Huracan was assigned to highway patrol in Bologna, northern Italy, for use in both normal police operations and the urgent transport of blood and organs. Another Huracan is operated by the highway patrol in Rome, while a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo which was once used by Italian police, now sits in a museum.`

