Jawa Perak Deliveries To Begin Soon

Jawa Motorcycles has released a latest teaser video of the Jawa Perak, the bobber-styled motorcycles under the new Jawa name, and the third model in the brand's product portfolio, after the Jawa Classic and the Jawa Forty-Two. The Jawa Perak was launched late last year, at a price of ₹ 1.94 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the company started accepting bookings early this year. While deliveries of the Perak were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it now seems that deliveries will begin as early as July 20, 2020.

The latest teaser video doesn't explicitly mention the date of deliveries, but there are subtle hints with the numbers 07 and 20 shown in the video, which can only mean one thing, deliveries to customers are all set to begin. The Perak has already been launched and bookings have been on since January, 2020. The Perak uses a bored out engine of the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two. So, instead of the 293 cc single-cylinder engine, the Perak gets a 334 cc engine with maximum power rated at 30 bhp and peak torque of 31 Nm. We've already had a first ride of the Jawa Perak during the Jawa Nomads Tour of Punjab earlier this year. You can watch our experience of riding around Punjab on Jawa motorcycles, including the Perak in the video below.

What is distinctive about the Perak is the bobber styling, with a low-slung single saddle and typical factory bobber design. Priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Perak is India's most affordable bobber motorcycle. With a slightly bigger engine than the other two Jawa models, the Perak also offers marginally better top-end performance, but its biggest appeal lies in its design and old-school bobber appeal.

