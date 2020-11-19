Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand

Kawasaki has revived the Meguro name from the brand's history with a new version of the Kawasaki W800 modern classic. The Kawasaki W800 is offered on sale in India, with prices starting at ₹ 6.99 lakh. The 773 cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine makes 51 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 62.9 Nm at 4,800 rpm. The Meguro K3, as the new bike has been called, is effectively the same as the W800, with identical dimensions, styling and geometry. The only noticeable changes are the Meguro badges on the tank and side panels.

Also Read: Kawasaki Trademarks Meguro Name Internationally

The Kawasaki Meguro K3 is essentially a rebranded Kawasaki W800 and revives a historic name from the Japanese brand's history

Kawasaki has released a new video announcing the Meguro K3, although there are no specific announcements if the Meguro brand will be introduced across the world, including India. The Japanese firm's trademark applications though have global rights to the name and logos. So that could mean that Kawasaki may have plans to use the brand for a range of retro-styled models, which will be differentiated with a new range of modern classic motorcycles.

The Meguro brand may sound unfamiliar, but it's the brand that first gave Kawasaki the debut into the world of motorcycle manufacturing. Kawasaki has been around as an industrial manufacturing company since 1896, but the Japanese giant first got into motorcycles only in the 1960s, after it acquired Meguro, a motorcycle brand that has been in existence since the 1930s. By the mid 1960s Kawasaki completely acquired Meguro, and the first Meguro K models evolved into the original Kawasaki W-series bikes. The last Meguro-branded motorcycle rolled off the production line in 1969. And now, fifty years later, it's come full circle for the Meguro name with Kawasaki bringing the Meguro name back.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.