New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand

A more powerful Kawasaki W800 has been renamed the Meguro K3. The Meguro brand has been revived from Kawasaki's history, from the 1960s.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Kawasaki has revived the historic Meguro name with a rebranded Kawasaki W800 expand View Photos
Kawasaki has revived the historic Meguro name with a rebranded Kawasaki W800

Highlights

  • The new Kawasaki Meguro K3 is a rebranded Kawasaki W800
  • Meguro used to be a motorcycle brand acquired by Kawasaki in the 1960s
  • Kawasaki got into motorcycle manufacturing after acquiring Meguro

Kawasaki has revived the Meguro name from the brand's history with a new version of the Kawasaki W800 modern classic. The Kawasaki W800 is offered on sale in India, with prices starting at ₹ 6.99 lakh. The 773 cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine makes 51 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 62.9 Nm at 4,800 rpm. The Meguro K3, as the new bike has been called, is effectively the same as the W800, with identical dimensions, styling and geometry. The only noticeable changes are the Meguro badges on the tank and side panels.

Also Read: Kawasaki Trademarks Meguro Name Internationally

4ufha898

The Kawasaki Meguro K3 is essentially a rebranded Kawasaki W800 and revives a historic name from the Japanese brand's history

Kawasaki has released a new video announcing the Meguro K3, although there are no specific announcements if the Meguro brand will be introduced across the world, including India. The Japanese firm's trademark applications though have global rights to the name and logos. So that could mean that Kawasaki may have plans to use the brand for a range of retro-styled models, which will be differentiated with a new range of modern classic motorcycles.

Newsbeep
0 Comments

The Meguro brand may sound unfamiliar, but it's the brand that first gave Kawasaki the debut into the world of motorcycle manufacturing. Kawasaki has been around as an industrial manufacturing company since 1896, but the Japanese giant first got into motorcycles only in the 1960s, after it acquired Meguro, a motorcycle brand that has been in existence since the 1930s. By the mid 1960s Kawasaki completely acquired Meguro, and the first Meguro K models evolved into the original Kawasaki W-series bikes. The last Meguro-branded motorcycle rolled off the production line in 1969. And now, fifty years later, it's come full circle for the Meguro name with Kawasaki bringing the Meguro name back.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
Tesla Surges For Second Day Ahead Of S&P 500 Debut
Tesla Surges For Second Day Ahead Of S&P 500 Debut
Rivian CEO Eyes Smaller Electric Vehicles For China, Europe
Rivian CEO Eyes Smaller Electric Vehicles For China, Europe
Hero MotoCorp Retails Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheeler During This Festive Season
Hero MotoCorp Retails Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheeler During This Festive Season
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India
Hero MotoCorp Retails Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheeler During This Festive Season
Hero MotoCorp Retails Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheeler During This Festive Season
2021 Yamaha Tracer 9, Tracer 9 GT Unveiled
2021 Yamaha Tracer 9, Tracer 9 GT Unveiled

Kawasaki Ninja 300

Sports, 26 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,827 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 75.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 2,49,958 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,133 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z250

Sports, 26 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z250
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,157 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 650

Sports, 21 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.24 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,577 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 400

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,455 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 34.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,383 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Sports, 17 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 35,581 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z900

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z900
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,348 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,993 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Sports, 23.59 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,592 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Vulcan S

Cruiser, 23 Kmpl
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,093 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys X-300

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,466 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 92,959 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z650

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.94 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,588 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX 100

Off Road, 55 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX 100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,086 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z1000

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,794 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z900RS

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z900RS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,772 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX250F

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX250F
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 24,501 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 22.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 75,482 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z1000R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z1000R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 53,091 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 140G

Off Road, 0 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,408 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,241 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys 650

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys 650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,391 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 19.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 64,963 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 110

Off Road, 80 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,876 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX 450

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX 450
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,688 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki W800 Street

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Kawasaki W800 Street
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,050 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 450R

Off Road, 23 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 27,997 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and Kawasaki Z900
18:02
Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and Kawasaki Z900
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Jul-17 08:30 PM IST
Review of Bajaj Kawasaki Ninja
21:28
Review of Bajaj Kawasaki Ninja
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Nov-09 09:00 PM IST
Brakes
Brakes
Chassis
Chassis
Clutch
Clutch
Engine
Engine
New Frame Lighter Handling Chassis
New Frame Lighter Handling Chassis
Steering
Steering
Chassis
Chassis
Engine
Engine
Engine
Engine
Ninja Black
Ninja Black
Ninja Green
Ninja Green
Ninja 100
Ninja 100
Versys X 300 Side Proifle
Versys X 300 Side Proifle
Versys X 300
Versys X 300
Kx 100 Side View
Kx 100 Side View
Kx 100 04
Kx 100 04
Kx 100 05
Kx 100 05
Design
Design
Piston
Piston
Stroke
Stroke
Kx 250
Kx 250
Kx 250 1
Kx 250 1
Kx 250 2
Kx 250 2
Egronomics
Egronomics
Engine
Engine
Slimmer Chassis
Slimmer Chassis
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India
Hero MotoCorp Retails Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheeler During This Festive Season
Hero MotoCorp Retails Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheeler During This Festive Season
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities