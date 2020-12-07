New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Kawasaki Meguro K3 Launched In Japan

We earlier told you that Kawasaki had plans to revive its Meguro brand and now, the company has launched the Kawasaki Meguro K3 in Japan. The Meguro K3 is priced at 12,76,000 Yen or Rs. 9 lakh. The motorcycle is based on the Kawasaki W800.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
2021 Kawasaki Meguro K3 Launched In Japan expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The Kawasaki Meguro K3 is priced at 12,76,000 Yen or Rs. 9 lakh
  • It is based on the Kawasaki W800 modern classic motorcycle
  • It has been launched only in Japan for now

Kawasaki earlier announced reviving its Meguro motorcycle brand and now the company has launched the Kawasaki Meguro K3 in Japan at a price of 12,76,000 Yen or equivalent of ₹ 9 lakh. The Kawasaki Meguro K3 is based on the Kawasaki W800 and will be sold only Japan for now. For reference, prices of the W800 start at ₹ 6.99 lakh in India. The motorcycle will be available in the Japanese market from February 2021. The Meguro K3 looks very similar to the W800 and visually, the only changes on the motorcycle are the Meguro badges on the fuel tank and the side panels of the motorcycle. The white pin-striping detail on the fuel tank is exclusive to Meguro K3 as well.

Also Read: Kawasaki Revives Meguro Brand

4ufha898

The Kawasaki Meguro K3 is essentially a rebranded Kawasaki W800 and revives a historic name from the Japanese brand's history

The Meguro also gets the same engine as the Kawasaki W800, which is a 773 cc parallel-twin motor that is air-cooled. The engine makes 51 bhp at 6,500 rpm and the peak torque output is 62.9 Nm at 4,800 rpm. Apart from a few tweaks, the Meguro K3 and the W800 are similar in terms of ergonomics and cycle parts as well.

pvuu6bp

(The Kawasaki Meguro K3 was revealed earlier this year)

Newsbeep

The Meguro brand may sound unfamiliar, but it's the brand that first gave Kawasaki the debut into the world of motorcycle manufacturing. Kawasaki has been around as an industrial manufacturing company since 1896, but the Japanese giant first got into motorcycles only in the 1960s, after it acquired Meguro, a motorcycle brand that has been in existence since the 1930s. The Meguro T1 Senior, a motorcycle from 1960s, is said to be the inspiration for Kawasaki's W-series motorcycles. The last time a Meguro motorcycle rolled off a production line was in 1969, so it's been over 50 years and now the Meguro brand comes alive again.

0 Comments

At present, Kawasaki has not hinted at whether motorcycles from Meguro brand will be launched in other markets globally or not.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
2021 Kawasaki Meguro K3 Launched In Japan
2021 Kawasaki Meguro K3 Launched In Japan
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Romain Grosjean To Miss Abu Dhabi GP To Focus On Recovery; Marks End Of Haas Career
F1: Romain Grosjean To Miss Abu Dhabi GP To Focus On Recovery; Marks End Of Haas Career
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Volvo Uses Gaming Technology To Develop Safer Cars
Volvo Uses Gaming Technology To Develop Safer Cars
Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development
Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development
Tesla Says Black People Hold Just 4 Per Cent Of Its U.S. Leadership Roles
Tesla Says Black People Hold Just 4 Per Cent Of Its U.S. Leadership Roles
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Volkswagen Group Commences MEB Production At Foshan And Anting Plants In China
Volkswagen Group Commences MEB Production At Foshan And Anting Plants In China
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars

Kawasaki Ninja 300

Sports, 26 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,827 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 75.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 2,49,958 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,133 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z250

Sports, 26 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z250
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,157 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 650

Sports, 21 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.24 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,577 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 400

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,455 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 34.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,383 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Sports, 17 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 35,581 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,993 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z900

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z900
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,348 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Sports, 23.59 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,592 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Vulcan S

Cruiser, 23 Kmpl
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,093 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys X-300

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,466 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 92,959 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z650

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.94 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,588 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX 100

Off Road, 55 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX 100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,086 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z1000

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,794 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z900RS

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z900RS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,772 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX250F

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX250F
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 24,501 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z1000R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z1000R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 53,091 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 19.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 64,963 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 140G

Off Road, 0 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,408 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 22.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 75,482 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,241 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys 650

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys 650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,391 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 110

Off Road, 80 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,876 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX 450

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX 450
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,688 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki W800 Street

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Kawasaki W800 Street
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,050 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 450R

Off Road, 23 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 27,997 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and Kawasaki Z900
18:02
Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and Kawasaki Z900
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Jul-17 08:30 PM IST
Review of Bajaj Kawasaki Ninja
21:28
Review of Bajaj Kawasaki Ninja
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Nov-09 09:00 PM IST
Brakes
Brakes
Chassis
Chassis
Clutch
Clutch
Engine
Engine
New Frame Lighter Handling Chassis
New Frame Lighter Handling Chassis
Steering
Steering
Chassis
Chassis
Engine
Engine
Engine
Engine
Ninja Black
Ninja Black
Ninja Green
Ninja Green
Ninja 100
Ninja 100
Versys X 300 Side Proifle
Versys X 300 Side Proifle
Versys X 300
Versys X 300
Kx 100 Side View
Kx 100 Side View
Kx 100 04
Kx 100 04
Kx 100 05
Kx 100 05
Design
Design
Piston
Piston
Stroke
Stroke
Kx 250
Kx 250
Kx 250 1
Kx 250 1
Kx 250 2
Kx 250 2
Egronomics
Egronomics
Engine
Engine
Slimmer Chassis
Slimmer Chassis
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities