BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed

The BS6 compliant Kawasaki Ninja 300 is in the works and the company is looking to further increase localised components in the motorcycle in a bid to bring the price down.

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be launched in India by March-April 2021 expand View Photos
The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be launched in India by March-April 2021

Highlights

  • BS6 Kawasaki Ninja to be launched in India by March-April 2021
  • Motorcycle to get increased local content; Prices to drop
  • Styling, specifications to stay similar to the BS4 model

Kawasaki has launched a fair new number of BS6 compliant motorcycles in the last few months. But the Japanese company is yet to launch the Ninja 300 in India, which is one of the better selling bikes for Kawasaki in the country. Speaking to dealers, carandbike has been told that the new BS6 Ninja 300 will be launched in India towards the end of the first quarter of 2021. Kawasaki, in fact, is planning to increase local content in the motorcycle, especially engine components. The price of the BS6 motorcycle is likely to drop to ₹ 2.5 lakh. For reference, the BS4 model was priced at ₹ 2.98 lakh.

Also Read: Kawasaki W175 Spotted Testing In India

7984shqo

(Kawasaki is looking at increasing localised content on the BS6 Ninja 300)

It was in 2018 when Kawasaki increased the localisation content in the Ninja 300 which included body panels, lights, brakes, tyres etc. The BS4 model had a 296 cc parallel-twin engine which made 39 bhp at 11,000 rpm along with peak torque of 27 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox which comes with a slipper clutch as standard. The BS6 variant is likely to get the same setup, with minimal changes to specifications, features and styling.

Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India

Newsbeep
p7urut3s

(Expect the BS6 Ninja 300 to stay the same in terms of engine specifications and styling)

In other news, the Kawasaki W175 modern classic motorcycle was spotted in India for the first time, a few weeks ago. Kawasaki's new W series motorcycle was caught testing near Pune, and when it is launched, it will be the smallest and most affordable offering from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in India. With the launch of the W175, Kawasaki will have a contender in the sub-200 cc segment as well. Right now there aren't any direct rivals to the motorcycle in India.

0 Comments

The Kawasaki W175 is already on sale in markets like Thailand and Indonesia, and there it is powered by a 177 cc single-cylinder air-cooled, SOHC motor and we expect to see no change in powertrain option. The engine is tuned to churn out 13 bhp and develops 13.2 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

