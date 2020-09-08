India Kawasaki Motor has launched the BS6 compliant 2021 Z900 naked motorcycle in the country priced at ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS6 compliant offering arrives in showrooms eight months after it was originally announced for India in December last year. At the time, prices for the Kawasaki Z900 BS6 were said to be between ₹ 7.5 and ₹ 8 lakh with the launch scheduled in March 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the arrival of the popular middleweight motorcycle. That said, the pricing is quite nice for the 2021 Z900 BS6 with the increase being just ₹ 29,000 over the BS4 version.

The 2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 is offered in two colours - Metallic Graphite Grey and Candy Lime Green

For the premium, the 2021 Kawasaki Z900 comes with a bunch of upgrades including the addition of riding modes, electronic aids and Bluetooth connectivity. The bike gets four riding modes - Sport, Rain, Road and Manual, in addition to three-level traction control and two power modes. The bike has also been updated with a new 4.2-inch TFT instrument console that brings a new colour display along with the Kawasaki Rideaology App that brings Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity.

While there are no styling revisions, the 2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 comes with a LED headlamp replacing the halogen unit. In fact, the bike now gets the LED treatment for the indicators as well as the taillight. The street-fighter will be available in two colour options - Metallic Graphite Gray and Candy Lime Green. Lastly, the motorcycle now rides on Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

The 2021 Z900 street-fighter gets new Dunlop Sportsmax Sport 2 tyres for improved traction

With respect to the powertrain, the Kawasaki Z900 now receives BS6 compliance in India and Euro5 compliance for Europe. The motorcycle continues to draw power from the 948 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that develops 123 bhp at 9500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7700 rpm. The power figures do not see a drop over the BS4 version. Furthermore, the engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch, while the company says that the suspension setting have been improved for better handling. Braking performance comes from dual 300 mm petal discs at the front and a single 250 mm petal disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

The 2021 Kawasaki Z900 gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display that comes with the Kawasaki Rideaology app

The 2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 takes on the Triumph Street Triple R in the segment and undercuts the British offering by a good ₹ 85,000. The bike will also take on the Ducati Monster 821, Suzuki GSX-S750, Yamaha MT-09 and the KTM 790 Duke, once the bikes are introduced with BS6 compliance in the future.

