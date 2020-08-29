India Kawasaki Motor has launched the Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 at a price of ₹ 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the BS4 model, the Vulcan S BS6 is now ₹ 30,000 costlier. Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the cruiser motorcycle also gets a new Metallic Flat Raw Greystone colour. Basically, it is a metallic grey colour scheme with red and black bits all around. This will be the only colour in which the bike will be available. The styling and the features on the motorcycle stay the same as before. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun

(The power and torque output on the BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan stays more or less similar to the BS4 model.)

The BS6 compliant 649 cc parallel-twin engine is liquid-cooled and it makes 60 bhp at 7,500 rpm, which is the same as before. The peak torque output falls from 63 Nm to 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox like before. The motorcycle continues to weigh 235 kg which is the same as before and the fuel tank capacity also stays the same at 14 litres. The seat height of the motorcycle is a low 705 mm.

The motorcycle also gets Kawasaki's Ergofit system where the handlebar and the footpegs can be positioned according to the liking of the rider. Kawasaki is also offering different seat option for the BS6 Vulcan S as well. The cycle parts too stay the same, with 41 mm telescopic suspension up front, that have a travel of 130 mm. At the rear, there's an off-set monoshock which has a travel of 80 mm. Up front, there's a single 300 mm disc brake with dual pistons while the rear wheels gets a 250 mm disc with a single piston.

