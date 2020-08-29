New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 5.79 Lakh

The BS6 compliant variant of the Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser has been launched in India and it is priced at Rs. 5.79 lakh. Compared to the BS4 model, the Vulcan S gets a price increase of Rs. 30,000.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Apart from a BS6 engine, the Kawasaki Vulcan S gets a new colour scheme.

Highlights

  • The BS6 Kawaski Vulcan S is priced at Rs. 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The motorcycle gets a new colour scheme as well
  • The specifications of the motorcycle are more or less same as before

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 at a price of ₹ 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the BS4 model, the Vulcan S BS6 is now ₹ 30,000 costlier. Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the cruiser motorcycle also gets a new Metallic Flat Raw Greystone colour. Basically, it is a metallic grey colour scheme with red and black bits all around. This will be the only colour in which the bike will be available. The styling and the features on the motorcycle stay the same as before. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 Launched In India

Kawasaki Vulcan S

5.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Kawasaki Vulcan S Price

uu7ilrmg

(The power and torque output on the BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan stays more or less similar to the BS4 model.)

The BS6 compliant 649 cc parallel-twin engine is liquid-cooled and it makes 60 bhp at 7,500 rpm, which is the same as before. The peak torque output falls from 63 Nm to 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox like before. The motorcycle continues to weigh 235 kg which is the same as before and the fuel tank capacity also stays the same at 14 litres. The seat height of the motorcycle is a low 705 mm.

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys X-250 Launched In Indonesia

0 Comments

The motorcycle also gets Kawasaki's Ergofit system where the handlebar and the footpegs can be positioned according to the liking of the rider. Kawasaki is also offering different seat option for the BS6 Vulcan S as well. The cycle parts too stay the same, with 41 mm telescopic suspension up front, that have a travel of 130 mm. At the rear, there's an off-set monoshock which has a travel of 80 mm. Up front, there's a single 300 mm disc brake with dual pistons while the rear wheels gets a 250 mm disc with a single piston.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Vulcan S with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki
Vulcan S

Latest News

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.79 Lakh Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.79 Lakh
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Honda Hornet 2.0: All You Need To Know Honda Hornet 2.0: All You Need To Know
Pre-Owned Luxury Cars Growing At A Rapid Pace: Big Boy Toyz Pre-Owned Luxury Cars Growing At A Rapid Pace: Big Boy Toyz
BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers
Xiaomi’s Ninebot And Lamborghini Team Up For The Drift-Friendly Special Edition GoKart Pro Xiaomi’s Ninebot And Lamborghini Team Up For The Drift-Friendly Special Edition GoKart Pro
Amazon Orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz Electric Vans For European Deliveries Amazon Orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz Electric Vans For European Deliveries
BMW Recalls Over 16,000 Motorcycles In The US BMW Recalls Over 16,000 Motorcycles In The US
Vespa Kobe Bryant Tribute Edition To Be Auctioned For Charity Vespa Kobe Bryant Tribute Edition To Be Auctioned For Charity
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison
Revolt To Launch Multiple New Models In 2021 Revolt To Launch Multiple New Models In 2021
Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation
Vin Diesel Stars In Yadea G5 Electric Scooter Ad Vin Diesel Stars In Yadea G5 Electric Scooter Ad
Ducati Panigale V2: All You Need To Know Ducati Panigale V2: All You Need To Know

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Kawasaki Vulcan S Alternatives

Hyosung Aquila Pro650
Hyosung Aquila Pro650
₹ 5.55 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 5.99 - 6.1 Lakh *
Benelli Leoncino
Benelli Leoncino
₹ 4.79 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 4.69 - 4.81 Lakh *
Kawasaki W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
₹ 6.99 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 7.45 - 7.58 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.03 - 8.12 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.86 Lakh *
Hyosung Aquila 250
Hyosung Aquila 250
₹ 2.84 - 3.15 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 1
x
Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation
Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV
Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities