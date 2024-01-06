Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024

India Kawasaki is offering benefits to potential customers in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio. These discounts were announced previously in December 2023 and the brand has decided to extend the offer. The vouchers are available for Ninja 400, Vulcan S, Ninja 650, and the Versys 650. These benefits can be redeemed against the ex-showroom prices of the aforementioned models. However, the offer is valid till January 31, 2024, and for limited stock only or till the MY23 stock lasts.

As for the discounts, buyers of the Ninja 400 can save Rs 40,000 using the voucher. The Vulcan S cruiser and the Ninja 650 can be purchased at a discount of Rs 60,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. Lastly, the brand’s adventure tourer, the Versys 650, is also available with a voucher benefit of Rs 20,000. These voucher amounts include GST.

As for the prices of these motorcycles, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is currently offered at Rs 5.24 lakh, while the Ninja 650 costs Rs 7.16 lakh.

The Vulcan S and the Versys 650 come with a sticker price of Rs 7.10 lakh and Rs 7.77 lakh, respectively. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, India.