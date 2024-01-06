Login

Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024

Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 6, 2024

Story
  • The Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a discount voucher of Rs. 40,000
  • Discounts of Rs 60,000 on the Vulcan S
  • Offer valid till January 31, 2024 or until stocks last

India Kawasaki is offering benefits to potential customers in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio. These discounts were announced previously in December 2023 and the brand has decided to extend the offer. The vouchers are available for Ninja 400, Vulcan S, Ninja 650, and the Versys 650. These benefits can be redeemed against the ex-showroom prices of the aforementioned models. However, the offer is valid till January 31, 2024, and for limited stock only or till the MY23 stock lasts.  

 

 

As for the discounts, buyers of the Ninja 400 can save Rs 40,000 using the voucher. The Vulcan S cruiser and the Ninja 650 can be purchased at a discount of Rs 60,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. Lastly, the brand’s adventure tourer, the Versys 650, is also available with a voucher benefit of Rs 20,000. These voucher amounts include GST. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh

 

As for the prices of these motorcycles, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is currently offered at Rs 5.24 lakh, while the Ninja 650 costs Rs 7.16 lakh. 

The Vulcan S and the Versys 650 come with a sticker price of Rs 7.10 lakh and Rs 7.77 lakh, respectively. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, India. 

