Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India

The Kawasaki W175 will be the second W series motorcycle from the company after the W800

The Kawasaki W175 modern classic motorcycle has been spotted in India for the first time. Kawasaki's new W series motorcycle was caught testing near Pune, and when it's launched, it will be the smallest and most affordable offering from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The company already sells the bigger Kawasaki W800 motorcycle in the country, and with the launch of the W175, it will have a contender in the sub-200 cc segment as well. Right now there are no direct rivals to the motorcycle in India.

The Kawasaki W175 is already on sale in markets like Thailand and Indonesia, and there it is powered by a 177 cc single-cylinder air-cooled, SOHC motor and we expect to see no change in powertrain option. The engine is tuned to churn out 13 bhp and develops 13.2 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 177 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 13 bhp and 13.2 Nm of peak torque

Visually, the Kawasaki W175 will get a quintessential retro design, similar to the W800, featuring round headlights, an analogue speedometer with few LED tell-tale lights, tear-drop shaped tank and a flat single-piece seat. The W175 will also come with a grab rail, and a classic taillight with round indicators on either end, along with a saree guard. The motorcycle will also come with spoked-wheels with a single disc up front and a drum unit at the back, which means it will come with a single-channel ABS setup. Suspension duties will be handled by telescopic front forks and conventional twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The new Kawasaki W175 is expected to be manufactured in India and it will be priced a bit competitively, somewhere around ₹ 1.3 lakh to ₹ 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

