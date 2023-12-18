Login

Kia Sonet Crosses 3.68 Lakh Sales Mark

First launched in 2020, Kia has managed to achieve the sales milestone for the pre-facelifted Sonet in just 3 years
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 18, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Kia recently unveiled the Sonet Facelift with revised exterior styling, new tech features and more
  • Offered in 7 variants and 11 exterior hues
  • Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motor

Kia Motors entered the Indian market with the Seltos, and soon after that, in September 2020, the brand launched the Sonet SUV. Since the Sonet was first launched, it has achieved significant sales figures and managed to attain 50,000 bookings in just two months. It crossed the 1 lakh sales unit milestone in just 12 months since it was first launched. Moreover, it has been one of the best-selling cars in its segment. Now, the Korean automaker has announced that the Sonet has surpassed the 3.68 lakh unit sales in India.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India

 

Moreover, Kia unveiled the Sonet Facelift earlier this month, which comes with revised exterior styling, new tech features, and ADAS functionality. The compact SUV is offered in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, across 11 exterior hues. As for the powertrain options, it will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model, which was discontinued earlier.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Diesel Has Lowest Total Cost Of Ownership, Study Finds

 

As for the prices of the Sonet, the brand is expected to announce prices for the sub-compact SUV in early 2024. We expect the prices for the Sonet facelift to range from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the new Sonet will commence at 12:00 am on December 20, 2023.

# Kia Sonet Sale Milestone# Kia Sonet Sales# Kia Sonet sales milestone# Kia Sonet# Kia Sonet 3.68 lakh sales milestone# sub-compact SUVs# SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
7.1
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 96,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 24.95 L
₹ 55,879/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.9
0
10
2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • 2,322 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 7.85 L
₹ 17,581/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Harrier
2019 Tata Harrier
  • 66,264 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 L
₹ 24,848/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 50,561 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Glanza
2022 Toyota Glanza
  • 15,666 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 17,979/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Sonet

Kia Sonet
8.4
0
10

Kia Sonet

Starts at ₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Sonet Specifications
View Sonet Features

Popular Kia Models

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 19.44 Lakh

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Speed 400 Introductory Price of Rs 2.23 Lakh Extended Till December 31
Triumph Speed 400 Introductory Price of Rs 2.23 Lakh Extended Till December 31
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15709 second ago

The introductory price was previously applicable on only the first 10,000 units sold.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12580 second ago

Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits

Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed
Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4236 second ago

Kia's EV6 'Horizon' slots between 'Air' and 'GT-Line' models in the UK market and is offered solely in rear-wheel drive spec

Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Two vital reasons compelled Kia India to bring back a manual transmission option for the diesel-powered Sonet.

BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships
BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

BMW says that the new dealership concept is aimed at further enhancing the customer experience.

Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The hydrogen bike was part of a presentation showcased by the company as part of the Kawasaki Group Vision 2030 progress report

Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles in the U.S. Over Autopilot Safety Concerns
Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles in the U.S. Over Autopilot Safety Concerns
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The recall encompasses various Tesla models, including the Model S (2012-2023), Model X (2016-2023), Model 3 (2017-2023), and Model Y (2020-2023)

India’s First Night Race In Chennai Pushed To Next Season Due To Cyclone Michaung
India’s First Night Race In Chennai Pushed To Next Season Due To Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The inaugural night race for the F4 Indian Championship and IRL 2023 was set to take place on a street circuit in Chennai on December 9-10

Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months

BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours.

Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Two vital reasons compelled Kia India to bring back a manual transmission option for the diesel-powered Sonet.

Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total

Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We have a look.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 days ago

While mechanically the 2024 Kia Sonet will remain unchanged, in terms of features, tech, and styling a lot of things are new.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars In Australasian NCAP Crash Test: Here’s Why
Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars In Australasian NCAP Crash Test: Here’s Why
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Scorpio-N received a zero star rating owing to lack of ADAS features - a mandatory requirement under ANCAP's latest regulations.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sonet Crosses 3.68 Lakh Sales Mark
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved