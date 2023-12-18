Kia Sonet Crosses 3.68 Lakh Sales Mark
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
Published on December 18, 2023
- Kia recently unveiled the Sonet Facelift with revised exterior styling, new tech features and more
- Offered in 7 variants and 11 exterior hues
- Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motor
Kia Motors entered the Indian market with the Seltos, and soon after that, in September 2020, the brand launched the Sonet SUV. Since the Sonet was first launched, it has achieved significant sales figures and managed to attain 50,000 bookings in just two months. It crossed the 1 lakh sales unit milestone in just 12 months since it was first launched. Moreover, it has been one of the best-selling cars in its segment. Now, the Korean automaker has announced that the Sonet has surpassed the 3.68 lakh unit sales in India.
Moreover, Kia unveiled the Sonet Facelift earlier this month, which comes with revised exterior styling, new tech features, and ADAS functionality. The compact SUV is offered in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, across 11 exterior hues. As for the powertrain options, it will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options.
So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model, which was discontinued earlier.
As for the prices of the Sonet, the brand is expected to announce prices for the sub-compact SUV in early 2024. We expect the prices for the Sonet facelift to range from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the new Sonet will commence at 12:00 am on December 20, 2023.
