Kia To Unveil Electric Vehicle Concepts At CES 2024 Based On PBV

Kia is all set to showcase its new global PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) at the upcoming 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) that begins on January 9. One of the biggest technology shows globally, the South Korean carmaker will be showcasing a new range of concept models under PBV, previewing the automaker’s future electric vehicles.

The announcement also marks Kia’s return to CES in Las Vegas, USA, after a hiatus of five years. The company defines PBV as a mobility solution combining “fit-for-purpose” EVs with advanced software solutions that will be largely used for delivery, ride-hailing, and B2B applications. The automaker promises to showcase technologies such as Easy Swap and Dynamic Hybrid modularisation, digital solutions developed under the Hyundai Motor Group, and plans for global partnership integration.

Kia plans to showcase five purpose-built vehicle concepts at CES 2024 and the first concept will enter mass production in 2025 featuring exclusive PBV technology. The purpose-built vehicles will be a core part of the automaker’s future business, helping it expand into e-commerce, logistics, robot delivery and shuttle services. With tighter environmental regulations in markets across the globe, the company aims to offer more eco-friendly solutions across the mobility spectrum.

Kia’s first PBV factory is already under construction and is also the brand’s first dedicated EV plant. Located in South Korea, the PBV manufacturing facility is being set up with an investment of around $758 million, while mass production is set to begin in the second half of 2025, which is also when the first concept enters production. The company had previously confirmed that it plans to produce 150,000 units in the first year and would expand further based on future market conditions.

Moreover, Kia plans to showcase the EV3 and EV4 concept cars under the ‘EVs for All’ exhibit at CES next year, along with the EV9 and EV6 GT electric cars that are already on sale in global markets.