Kia Watching EV Segment Closely In India; Will Work Independently On New Tech

Kia India is closely watching the EV space in the country. The company has a massive global plan for electric vehicles and it has already showcased the eV6. The company has decided to launch seven new electric vehicles globally by 2027, in addition to a few other green initiatives. The new EVs will be built on Hyundai Motor Group's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and will include a range of passenger vehicles, SUVs and MPVs across several segments, each offering long-range driving and high-speed charging capability, courtesy the new platform.

Also Read: Kia To Launch Updated Seltos & Sonet Next Month

(Kia plans to launch 7 EVs globally by 2027,starting with the EV6)

Speaking to carandbike, Hardeep Brar, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, "The EV space in India is growing but the pace is slow. In our long term strategy, we definitely bring EVs to India but in the short term, we don't have any plans to launch them in the country. Kia India is studying this space for sure and we will bring in EVs if needed."

For the short term then, Kia India has ruled out any EVs coming to the country, but what about hybrids or plug-in hybrids. Hyundai too has plans to bring in plug-in hybrids to the country but the route has not been charted yet. Now, in India, Kia has consulted Hyundai on technology and even platforms, which is why we have the Sonet and Venue, which are based on the same platform and it's a similar story with the Seltos and the Creta, so will Kia India consult Hyundai when it comes to bringing in hybrids, plug-in hybrids to the country?

Also Read: Kia To Launch A New SUV In India Next Year

( The next launch from Kia will be the updated Sonet and Seltos, which get new logo and new features)

The reply was a quick one. Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, "Though there are consultations that happen with Hyundai, we work completely independently. Our operations are independent and so are the product strategies. There will be no consultation with Hyundai on the EV or Hybrid technology strategy. They will take their call and we will ours."

Hyundai already has the Kona EV in the country and it plans to bring in the 'N-performance brand to the country as well. Kia India will be focusing on bringing in SUVs and MPVs to the Indian market and has no plan as of now to enter any other segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.