Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years

The Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coup version as Aventador LP 700-4. A new high-performance V12 engine was developed for the Aventador LP 700-4: with 691 bhp

The team with the 10,000th Lamborghini Aventador

Automobili Lamborghini has produced 10,000 Aventadors in nine years at its the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory. The car with chassis number 10,000 is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (grey) color with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black. The car is destined for the Thai market.

The Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coupé version as Aventador LP 700-4. A new high-performance V12 engine was developed for the Aventador LP 700-4: with 691 bhp, enabling exceptional acceleration of 2.9 seconds from 0 to 100 kmph and a top speed of 350 kmph. We've then seen the Roadster version in 2012 and then many other special editions. 

The Aventador S featured a new aerdynamic design 

In 2016 the new Lamborghini Aventador S was introduced, featuring a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and completely revamped driving dynamics. The Aventador S sports a 6.5-litre 12-cylinder aspirated engine. 

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ established itself as the fastest production vehicle on Germany's famous Nürburgring

The Aventador has sold well in India as well and has had its fair share of success here too. We wait to see what Lamborghini has to say about the successor of the Aventador and we'll know more about it soon. 

