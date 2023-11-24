Login

Listed: Special Edition Cars Launched In The 2023 Festive Season

Special editions are gaining traction among buyers and carmakers have tried to make the most of this trend
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 24, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Jeep launched the Compass Black Shark and Meridian Overland.
  • Renault launched a limited-run variant for the Kwid, Triber and Kiger.
  • Volkswagen launched a Sound Edition for the Virtus and Taigun.

Car buyers these days have become a lot more adventurous in their purchases. They want something unique but without venturing too far away from their comfort zones. That’s why several mass market carmakers have started selling limited-run special editions of their cars which offer the buyers some exclusivity without compromising on practicality. If you are looking for something similar then these are the options that made it to the market this festive season. 

 

Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Sound Edition

 

 

Volkswagen entered the special edition brigade once again with the Sound Edition. Earlier they had launched the Matte Edition and the GT Edge Limited collection for the Virtus and Taigun. Coming back to the Sound Edition, the two cars get Sound Edition decals outside and an upgraded 7-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and amplifier. 

 

The prices start at Rs 15.51 lakh for the Virtus Sound Edition and Rs 16.33 lakh for the Taigun Sound Edition (ex-showroom).

 

Jeep Compass Black Shark



 

Along with the features and pricing reshuffle, Jeep also introduced the Compass Black Shark edition. It gets a glossy black finish for the exterior trim pieces and sporty contrast red stitching for the interior. Moreover, it also gets sporty blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels. Prices for the SUV start at Rs 26.49 lakh, and you can read more about it here.  

 

Jeep Meridian Overland


Story

 

The Meridian also received an Overland edition, which gets a revised front grille and side cladding, suede upholstery and copper highlights in the cabin. Its based on the top-spec Limited Plus variant, where the prices start at Rs 36.77 lakh for the 4X2 AT. You can read more here


Story

 

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia

The Skoda Kushaq got the Onyx Plus and the Slavia received an Ambition Plus variant. The colour options are limited to the White and Carbon Steel in the Kushaq while the Slavia can be had in all the available colours. There’s a new dash cam feature in the mix as well. More on it here.  


Story

 

Renault Kiger, Triber And Kwid

Renault released a limited-run Urban Black Edition for the Kwid, Triber and the Kiger which are limited to 300 units. These variants are finished in an all-black shade, silver finish skid plate, puddle lamps and ambient lighting (for the Kiger). The Triber and Kiger also get a Smart Mirror Monitor which offers dash cam abilities in the IRVM. 


Story
 

MG Astor Blackstorm

After the Gloster, it was the Astor that received the Blackstorm treatment. It gets all-black treatment for the exterior and is based on the Smart variant. Prices start at Rs 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom India). Read in detail here

# jeep meridian# jeep compass# mg astor# skoda kushaq# slavia
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

