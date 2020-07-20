New Cars and Bikes in India

Long-Term Outlook Of Two-Wheeler Industry Positive: Munjal

Hero MotoCorp Chairman and MD, Pawan Munjal says the two-wheeler industry faces short-term challenges, but the growth story remains intact.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hero MotoCorp Chairman & MD Pawan Munjal says long term prospect of industry strong

Highlights

  • Industry facing short-term challenges, says Pawan Munjal
  • Overall growth story in Indian two-wheeler industry still strong
  • Festive season demand to provide stability to two-wheeler industry

The Indian two-wheeler industry may be facing short-term challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, but the overall growth story remains positive, Hero MotoCorp has said in its annual report for 2019-20. Sharing information with the company's shareholders, Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal noted that there remains ample growth opportunities for the company, both in domestic, as well as international markets. The company's investments in R&D over the past five years have been twice that of other players in the industry, Munjal said.

"The short-term business outlook remains uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the long-term story of India and that of the two-wheeler industry remains intact, strong and positive. There are ample growth opportunities in India, as well as the global markets to grow our business to new heights," Munjal said in his statement to the company's shareholders in Hero MotoCorp's annual report.

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

Passion Pro i3S

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe i3s

Xtreme 160R

HF Deluxe

Glamour 125

Pleasure

XPulse 200T

Splendor iSMART 110

Pleasure Plus 110

Splendor Pro

Glamour Programmed FI

XPulse 200

Passion Xpro

Karizma ZMR

Passion Pro 110

Xtreme Sports

HF Dawn

Achiever

Destini 125

Glamour

Splendor iSmart

Xtreme 200S

Duet

Maestro Edge

HF Deluxe Eco

Maestro Edge 125

Xtreme 200R

"Our investments in R&D over the past five years have been twice that of the other players in the industry. We will continue to invest in brands and R&D to sustain our growth in the future," added Munjal.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Launched At ₹ 99,950

9kf6mngg

The Hero Xtreme 160R is an all-new 160 cc premium commuter motorcycle, priced at ₹ 99,950

Speaking about Hero MotoCorp's product portfolio, Munjal underscored the company's strengths in the entry-level and executive segments, as well as new momentum in the entry-level premium two-wheeler segment with several products. India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer said it expects the domestic two-wheeler segment to stabilise in the next 2-3 months, at the same time expecting demand to be robust this fiscal with people expected to opt for personal mobility amidst the coronavirus pandemic. According to Hero MotoCorp, the industry is expected to stabilise by the festive season and pent-up demand will provide the much-anticipated boost to the industry.

Also Read: 2020 Hero XPulse 200 Launched At ₹ 1.11 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp launched the new Hero Xtreme 160R, a premium commuter motorcycle which the company expects will help cement its position in the high-volumes 150-160 cc motorcycle segment. Hero has also launched the updated BS6 model of the Hero XPulse 200, the entry-level adventure bike, which has managed to gain popularity among adventure-seekers as a do-it-all motorcycle at a budget.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 58,000 *
Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
₹ 99,950 - 1.04 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,800 - 56,675 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 68,900 - 72,400 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 46,100 - 48,100 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 94,000 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 55,837 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 55,600 - 57,600 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 49,598 - 51,476 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 66,700 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.12 Lakh *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 57,200 - 59,900 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 56,100 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 79,200 - 81,200 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 37,625 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 65,900 - 67,900 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 65,310 - 68,100 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 58,400 - 60,400 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 67,100 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 98,500 *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 47,250 - 48,900 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 49,900 - 51,300 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 48,009 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 67,950 - 70,150 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 89,900 *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Launch Details Out
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Launch Details Out
MG Hector Plus Review
MG Hector Plus Review
Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World
Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities