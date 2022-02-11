Mahindra Drops The First Teaser For Its Born Electric Vision, To Debut In July 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra has dropped the first teaser for its new electric SUV line-up that will arrive in the latter part of the decade. The teaser showcases the automaker's new Born Electric vehicles that are a part of the brand's Born Electric Vision to bring electric offerings to its portfolio. The teaser further reveals that the new Mahindra electric SUV range will make its debut in July 2022, and provide a glimpse of the new design language that it will carry. These are the first models to be designed at the automaker's new Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in the UK.

Sharing the teaser, Mahindra wrote, "Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence and Exhilarating performance brought to you by Mahindra's team of global designers, engineers and experts. Starting today, Mahindra reveals their Born Electric Vision. Coming soon, July 2022."

While the teaser gives little on what we can come to expect from the electric SUVs, the design language sure looks bold and with the LED DRLs running across the face of the SUVs with C-shaped lights connected by an LED strip on the bonnet. The design is identical to that of the new XUV700. The lighting detail extends to the taillights as well. The overall design appears to be sharp and angular on the SUV with pronounced wheel arches and a raised body style. This is unlike anything we've seen from the automaker before.

The Mahindra Born Electric SUV teaser promises at least 3 new SUVs in the near future

Mahindra plans to invest about Rs. 3,000 crore towards its electrification plans from its total investment of Rs. 13,000 crore that it plans to invest in the rest of the businesses which includes automotive, farm equipment and more. The automaker plans to convert 4 SUVs from its current portfolio to electric while there will be four all-new electric SUVs that will be introduced in the company's portfolio. Expect more details on the new Born Electric range in the coming weeks.