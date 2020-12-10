New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components

There is a global supply shortage of micro-processors used in ECUs that is expected to affect Mahindra & Mahindra's production and sales volume for the last quarter of FY2021 between January and March.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra sources the ECUs from Bosch & is working with the company to assess production loss expand View Photos
Mahindra sources the ECUs from Bosch & is working with the company to assess production loss

Highlights

  • There is a global shortage of microprocessors used for ECUs
  • Mahindra sources the ECUs for its vehicles from component supplier Bosch
  • The shortage will affect production & sales volume between Jan-March 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is expecting a reduction in production and sales volume in its automotive business in the last quarter of the 2020-21 financial year, the company has announced in a regulatory filing. The automaker cited the global supply shortage of micro-processors as the reason for the reduction in production volumes. Mahindra also informed the exchange that it is closely engaging with its automotive components supplier Bosch to assess the production loss, as a result of the shortage.

Also Read: Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales

A statement from M&M read, "This is to inform you that the operations of the company in the automotive sector will be affected by the global supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs) which is supplied by Bosch Limited. This is estimated to result in reduction in production/sales volume of the Company (Automotive Division) and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("MVML") in the last quarter of FY 2020-2021. The Company is engaging closely with Bosch Limited and assessing likely production loss for the last quarter of FY 2020-2021 on account of this supply disruption as also steps to be taken to minimise the impact of the same."

ji11ekro

Production of the new Mahindra Thar among other models could be affected by the supply shortage

The supply shortage of micro-processors used in ECUs will largely affect the passenger vehicle business of the company. The tractor operations and three-wheeler production will remain unaffected by the disruption, the company further said in its statement. There will be no impact on the production for December 2020 either, the automaker confirmed. It is unclear at the moment if the supply shortage will also affect the brand's launch plans for future models.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC

Mahindra already has the new-generation XUV500 and the Scorpio lined up for launch in 2021. Both models were originally scheduled to arrive during the festive period this year, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It needs to be seen if the component supply will affect the launch timelines of these models. There's also the waiting period on the new Thar that could extend further, as a result of the shortage. The automaker though has not confirmed any details about the same.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Toyota Launches New Mirai Fuel Cell Car In Fresh Push On Hydrogen Technology In Japan
Toyota Launches New Mirai Fuel Cell Car In Fresh Push On Hydrogen Technology In Japan
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's
F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's "Abhorrent" Instagram Video
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied Testing In Europe
Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied Testing In Europe
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
18:57
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Nov-20 08:10 AM IST
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
04:47
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Nov-20 07:26 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
03:04
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Oct-20 09:32 PM IST
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
03:45
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Oct-20 08:26 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities