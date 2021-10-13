Mahindra Launches 3 Yuvo Tech+ Tractors In India

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has officially launched the new-age Yuvo Tech+ tractor range in the country. It will be offered in three models - Yuvo Tech+ 275, Yuvo Tech+ 405 and Yuvo Tech+ 415. In an official press statement, the company said the tractors will initially be introduced in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat. The company is also providing a warranty of 6 years to its customers

Speaking about the launch, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "At Mahindra, our brand purpose is to Transform Farming, Enrich lives. The new advanced mZip engine technology, transmission & hydraulics technology of Yuvo Tech+ makes it the most advanced tractor in its segment. It aims to deliver the best in productivity, comforts, savings & earnings to Indian farmers. With the Yuvo Tech + brand promise of 'Technology mein No.1' we are delighted and confident that the product will be very well received by our customers, with its 6 years warranty & aggressive pricing."

The Yuvo Tech+ range comes with 12F (forward) + 3R (reverse) transmission technology

The new tractor range is based on the company's next-generation Yuvo tractor platform and comes powered by a new mZIP 3-cylinder engine with higher cubic capacity technology. The Yuvo Tech+ 275 tractor range offers a power range of 37 bhp to 42 bhp. It also comes with 12F (forward) + 3R (reverse) transmission technology, with a 3- speed range option (H-M-L) to help select speeds based on soil type & agriculture applications. The new range of tractors also gets high precision control valves and lift capacity of up to 1700 kgs.