Mahindra Launches Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler For Cargo Segment

The Mahindra Treo Zor is the cargo version of the electric three-wheeler, and it is offered in three variants - flatbed, pickup, and delivery van, priced between Rs. 2.73 lakh to Rs. 3.08 lakh.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
The Mahindra Treo Zor is targeted towards the last-mile delivery segment in India expand View Photos
The Mahindra Treo Zor is targeted towards the last-mile delivery segment in India

Highlights

  • The Mahindra Treo Zor is the cargo version of the electric 3-wheeler
  • The Treo Zor comes in 3 variants - Flatbet, Pick-up, and Delivery Van
  • The Treo Zor offers a range of 125 km

Mahindra Electric, the EV arm of Mahindra and Mahindra, today launched the cargo variant of its electric three-wheeler - Treo Zor. Targeted towards the last-mile delivery segment, the new Treo Zor has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and that is after FAME 2 subsidy is applied. The vehicle will have multiple applications and customers can get the Treo Zor in three variants - flatbed, pickup, and delivery van, and prices for the latter two models start at ₹ 2.79 lakh and ₹ 3.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

Speaking at the launch, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, "The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last-mile mobility with 5,000+ satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million km on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting edge technology to deliver substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer needs. The new Treo Zor is set to significantly enhance our customers' savings up to ₹ 60,000+ / year helping them fulfil their dreams and aspirations and thereby redefine last-mile delivery."

The Mahindra Treo Zor is powered by a 48-volt battery that makes 42 Nm of torque and offers a range of 125 km

The Mahindra Treo Zor comes with an electric motor that is IP67-rated for dust and water protection. The motor is powered by a 48-volt Lithium-Ion battery that helps it produce around 8kW, which is around 11 bhp, and a torque output of 42 Nm. The Treo Zor can offer a range of 125 km on a full charge, and it can be charged with a 15AMP socket. The Treo Zor comes with a payload capacity of 550 kg, along with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 990 kg. The loading height is also as low as 675 mm.

The Treo Zor comes with a payload capacity of 550 km, along with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 990 kg

The Treo Zor also comes with the company's fleet management system with NEMO Mobility Platform, which offers cloud-based connectivity to remotely monitor vehicle range, speed, location and much more. Other features on offer include - a Telematics unit and GPS, windscreen wipers, spare wheel provision, driving modes - FNR (Forward, Neutral, Reverse), economy and boost mode, lockable glove box, 12 v socket, 15-amp off-board charger, hazard indicator, reverse buzzer.

