Mahindra Launches Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler For Cargo Segment

Mahindra Electric, the EV arm of Mahindra and Mahindra, today launched the cargo variant of its electric three-wheeler - Treo Zor. Targeted towards the last-mile delivery segment, the new Treo Zor has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and that is after FAME 2 subsidy is applied. The vehicle will have multiple applications and customers can get the Treo Zor in three variants - flatbed, pickup, and delivery van, and prices for the latter two models start at ₹ 2.79 lakh and ₹ 3.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.
Also Read: Mahindra Treo Review
Speaking at the launch, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, "The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last-mile mobility with 5,000+ satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million km on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting edge technology to deliver substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer needs. The new Treo Zor is set to significantly enhance our customers' savings up to ₹ 60,000+ / year helping them fulfil their dreams and aspirations and thereby redefine last-mile delivery."
Also Read: Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
The Mahindra Treo Zor comes with an electric motor that is IP67-rated for dust and water protection. The motor is powered by a 48-volt Lithium-Ion battery that helps it produce around 8kW, which is around 11 bhp, and a torque output of 42 Nm. The Treo Zor can offer a range of 125 km on a full charge, and it can be charged with a 15AMP socket. The Treo Zor comes with a payload capacity of 550 kg, along with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 990 kg. The loading height is also as low as 675 mm.
The Treo Zor also comes with the company's fleet management system with NEMO Mobility Platform, which offers cloud-based connectivity to remotely monitor vehicle range, speed, location and much more. Other features on offer include - a Telematics unit and GPS, windscreen wipers, spare wheel provision, driving modes - FNR (Forward, Neutral, Reverse), economy and boost mode, lockable glove box, 12 v socket, 15-amp off-board charger, hazard indicator, reverse buzzer.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.