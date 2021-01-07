New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra Logistics Introduces Electric Last-Mile Delivery Service

EDel will initially operate across 6 major cities in India including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, before expanding to a total of 14 cities in the next 12 months.

EDel will deploy a fleet of EVs starting with 3W vehicles, designed for cargo applications expand View Photos
EDel will deploy a fleet of EVs starting with 3W vehicles, designed for cargo applications

Highlights

  • EDel would initially operate across 6 major cities in India
  • EDel will employ Mahindra Electrics Treo Zor EV
  • MLL will also evaluate expanding to 4W and other electric delivery option

Mahindra Logistics today officially announced the launch of its cargo last-mile delivery service under the brand name - Edel. The third-party logistics service provider entered into a new service line of last-mile logistics and fulfilment for customers in e-Commerce, FMCG and other domains. Initially, the company will cater to six major cities across the country including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. It plans to expand its reach to a total of 14 cities in the next 12 months.

Also Read: Mahindra In Talks With An Investor For Majority Stake In Ssangyong; Hopes To Close Deal In February​

3u45p7eo

EDel will provide multiple offerings including package & trip-based services

EDel by Mahindra Logistics will provide sustainable and competitive services possible because of the operating model and utilisation of EVs in comparison to traditional ICE-powered solutions. It will proffer multiple offerings including package & trip-based services ensuring a scalable, sustainable and cost-efficient solution for the customers. The brand will give a significant edge to its customers in efficient and responsible distribution and last-mile delivery solutions in the E-commerce, FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Durables and Electronics industries

Initially, the company will deploy a fleet of electric three-wheelers that are specifically designed for cargo applications in collaboration with its supply partners. It will also be creating a network of dedicated charging infrastructure for its EV operations under EDel brand with connected telematics platform for better battery utilization and network management.

Newsbeep

In Phase 1, EDel will be focusing on the deployment of 1000 vehicles with initial focus only on 3W cargo application by employing Mahindra Electric's Treo Zor EV. Later on, Mahindra Logistics will evaluate the market for expanding to 4W and other electric delivery options.

3r6a7gkg

EDel is focused on deploying a fleet of 1000 vehicles in Phase 1

Also Read: Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks​

0 Comments

Commenting on the launch Mr Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited, said "EDel exemplifies our collective vision of the Future of Mobility - a sustainable ecosystem that brings logistics solutions to customers across the world. Demand for last-mile services continue to grow across India, and we believe electric vehicles provide an ideal long-term solution for the emerging imperatives around sustainability & cost-effectiveness. EDel is a key lever of our approach to sustainability. At Mahindra Logistics, we deeply believe in the need to adopt environment-friendly solutions and our business practices are aligned accordingly."

