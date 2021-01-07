Mahindra Logistics Introduces Electric Last-Mile Delivery Service

Mahindra Logistics today officially announced the launch of its cargo last-mile delivery service under the brand name - Edel. The third-party logistics service provider entered into a new service line of last-mile logistics and fulfilment for customers in e-Commerce, FMCG and other domains. Initially, the company will cater to six major cities across the country including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. It plans to expand its reach to a total of 14 cities in the next 12 months.

EDel will provide multiple offerings including package & trip-based services

EDel by Mahindra Logistics will provide sustainable and competitive services possible because of the operating model and utilisation of EVs in comparison to traditional ICE-powered solutions. It will proffer multiple offerings including package & trip-based services ensuring a scalable, sustainable and cost-efficient solution for the customers. The brand will give a significant edge to its customers in efficient and responsible distribution and last-mile delivery solutions in the E-commerce, FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Durables and Electronics industries

Initially, the company will deploy a fleet of electric three-wheelers that are specifically designed for cargo applications in collaboration with its supply partners. It will also be creating a network of dedicated charging infrastructure for its EV operations under EDel brand with connected telematics platform for better battery utilization and network management.

In Phase 1, EDel will be focusing on the deployment of 1000 vehicles with initial focus only on 3W cargo application by employing Mahindra Electric's Treo Zor EV. Later on, Mahindra Logistics will evaluate the market for expanding to 4W and other electric delivery options.

EDel is focused on deploying a fleet of 1000 vehicles in Phase 1

Commenting on the launch Mr Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited, said "EDel exemplifies our collective vision of the Future of Mobility - a sustainable ecosystem that brings logistics solutions to customers across the world. Demand for last-mile services continue to grow across India, and we believe electric vehicles provide an ideal long-term solution for the emerging imperatives around sustainability & cost-effectiveness. EDel is a key lever of our approach to sustainability. At Mahindra Logistics, we deeply believe in the need to adopt environment-friendly solutions and our business practices are aligned accordingly."

