Mahindra Thar AX Variant Spotted Ahead Of October 2020 Launch

The new-generation Mahindra Thar will be launched on October 2, 2020 and ever since it was unveiled on August 15, it has garnered massive buzz on social media. Everyone is talking about it and so are we. We brought you a comprehensive review too and still couldn't get our fill of the SUV. We have told you everything you should know about the Thar LX line-up but we haven't seen the AX model in the flesh yet. These spyshots reveal significant details on the Thar AX, which will be the most affordable model in the new Thar line-up.

(You can see the steel wheels and the tubular side-step on the Thar AX variant, in these spyshots)

Mahindra will offer two variants in the AX trim, which are AX and AX (O). The AX variants get a side-facing bench seats at the rear, a fixed soft-top roof and 16-inch steel wheels. In comparison, the LX model gets a hard-top roof or a soft-top, bigger 18-inch alloy wheels and front-facing seats at the rear. The side steps are tubular on the AX model, while it is platform like on the LX variants. These are of course the differences on the exterior. The base AX trim miss out on the touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls and alloy wheels among others, but fear not! It will get 4x4 and a low range transfer case.

(The Thar AX will get only the 2.2-litre diesel engine, with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox)

Under the hood, the Thar AX gets only the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, no petrol. The BS6 compliant diesel unit makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque and will get either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, which is a torque converter. We expect the prices of the new-generation Mahindra Thar to start at ₹ 9 lakh or so and go up till ₹ 13 lakh.

