2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause

Mahindra is auctioning a Thar wearing the Serial Number 1 and the registrations for bidding on the car have already started

The Thar will be launched in India on October 2, 2020

Mahindra finally revealed the new generation of the Thar and the launch date has been set as well for October 2. Given the cult following the Thar has had in the past decade, there are a lot of expectations from the new one too. While the launch will be something to look forward to, there is a lot happening as a precursor to it. Mahindra is auctioning a Thar wearing the Serial Number 1 and the registrations to put your bid have started already. In fact, there is a lot of interest pouring in, because, let's face it, owning a Thar #1 will be more than a novelty, it will be a car, no one else in the world will have and that's something. 

Now, there are a few distinguishing markers of this very special off-roader. For starters, it will be based on the LX trim and the choice is with the buyer whether to opt for a petrol or diesel, manual or automatic and also hard top or convertible. S/he will also be given the choice to choose between the numerous colour options that the Thar is available in – 6 to be precise – namely Red Rage, Napoli Black, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine. 

j9embuqoThe Thar#1 will come with leatherette seats and that takes the style quotient of the car up a notch

Adding to all the excitement, is the customised badging that one gets on the exterior of the vehicle, which will clearly state that this is the first Thar. There will also be the Serial Number 1 etched on the decorative vin plate on the dashboard, which clearly adds to the novelty of it all. Adding a bit more exclusivity is the badge which will have the initials of the owner and that will certainly turn some heads. Finally, there will be leatherette seats provided by the company to up the opulence. 

ni5cegjo

The winning bidder will be able to choose the colour, fuel type, transmission and also the option of a convertible or hard top 

As we told you, the registrations for the auction have begun and the bidding on the SUV will start from September 24 going all the way up to September 27. What makes this Thar worth bidding on is the sheer level of customisation it has to offer. The exclusivity, the opulence and the fact that this Thar #1 will give the owner a status to own a one in a million car just ups the value of it. Bidding on the car would get people a chance to own an iconic car for sure and be part of that heritage which has had a cult following for nearly a decade but which carries the DNA of cars spanning seven. 

pm7psl18

There will also be the Serial Number 1 etched on the decorative vin plate on the dashboard, which clearly adds to the novelty of it all. 

The auction of course is for a good cause and the winning bidder will get the choice of donating the amount to a one of three charitable organisations. These charitable organizations/funds are: 
1) Naandi Foundation, which is working to create sustainable livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors in a post COVID-19 world through upskilling. 
2) Swades Foundation, which is building rural life and livelihoods as part of its COVID-19 relief & recovery programme 
3) PM Cares Fund.


Whatever the highest bid amount, Mahindra will match the amount raised at the auction and the entire proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization supporting COVID-19 relief. So if you want to bid on Thar #1, then just click on this link to register: https://auto.mahindra.com/events/all-new-thar-auction and you are in contention to win a car that's your pride and the neighbours envy
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
