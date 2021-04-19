Mahindra Treo Zor Electric Three-Wheeler Surpasses 1,000 Unit Sales Milestone

Mahindra Electric today has officially announced that its popular Treo Zor electric three-wheeler has achieved a sales milestone of 1,000 units in India. The company says the Treo Zor managed to become the leading electric cargo vehicle in the segment within six months of its launch. It also has garnered a market share of about 59 per cent in its category. The cargo version of the electric three-wheeler was launched in October last year, which is targeted towards the last-mile delivery segment in India.

The company also confirmed that the Treo range of electric three-wheelers has surpassed a sales milestone of 8,000 units. Mahindra Electric's entire Treo platform is designed and developed in India, and Treo Zor is the youngest offering in the company's electric three-wheeler portfolio.

The electric three-wheeler comes in three variants - Flatbed, Delivery Van and Pickup. It comes with an IP67-rated electric motor powered by a 48-volt Lithium-ion battery that produces 11 bhp and 42 Nm of peak torque. The Treo Zor can offer a range of 125 km on a full charge, and it can be charged with a 15 ampere socket.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, "Treo Zor has been a game changer for Mahindra and more importantly for our customers who have decided to lead India's shift towards e-mobility. With its customer-centric design and efficient performance, Treo Zor offers higher savings that customers expect from a last-mile electric cargo vehicle. We are delighted that it has become the preferred delivery vehicle for leading eCommerce players and their fleet operators. We thank all our customers for choosing Treo Zor and enabling us to attain the leadership position in its segment."

