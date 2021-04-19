carandbike logo
Mahindra Treo Zor Electric Three-Wheeler Surpasses 1,000 Unit Sales Milestone

Within six months of its launch, the Mahindra Treo Zor has managed to become the leading electric cargo vehicle in the segment and has garnered a market share of about 59 per cent in its category.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Published:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra Treo Zor electric vehicle is built on the tried and tested electric three-wheeler platform, Treo expand View Photos
Mahindra Treo Zor electric vehicle is built on the tried and tested electric three-wheeler platform, Treo

Highlights

  • Mahindra Treo Zor crossed the sales milestone of 1,000 units
  • The electric 3-wheelers has garnered a market share of 59%
  • The Mahindra Treo Zor offers a range of 125 km on a single charge

Mahindra Electric today has officially announced that its popular Treo Zor electric three-wheeler has achieved a sales milestone of 1,000 units in India. The company says the Treo Zor managed to become the leading electric cargo vehicle in the segment within six months of its launch. It also has garnered a market share of about 59 per cent in its category. The cargo version of the electric three-wheeler was launched in October last year, which is targeted towards the last-mile delivery segment in India.

Also Read: Amazon India Partners With Mahindra Electric; Will Induct Treo Zor EV In Its Delivery Fleet​

The company also confirmed that the Treo range of electric three-wheelers has surpassed a sales milestone of 8,000 units. Mahindra Electric's entire Treo platform is designed and developed in India, and Treo Zor is the youngest offering in the company's electric three-wheeler portfolio.

tl3is0sc

The Treo Zor is the youngest offering in the company's electric three-wheeler portfolio.

The electric three-wheeler comes in three variants - Flatbed, Delivery Van and Pickup. It comes with an IP67-rated electric motor powered by a 48-volt Lithium-ion battery that produces 11 bhp and 42 Nm of peak torque. The Treo Zor can offer a range of 125 km on a full charge, and it can be charged with a 15 ampere socket.

Also Read: Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles​

0 Comments

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, "Treo Zor has been a game changer for Mahindra and more importantly for our customers who have decided to lead India's shift towards e-mobility. With its customer-centric design and efficient performance, Treo Zor offers higher savings that customers expect from a last-mile electric cargo vehicle. We are delighted that it has become the preferred delivery vehicle for leading eCommerce players and their fleet operators. We thank all our customers for choosing Treo Zor and enabling us to attain the leadership position in its segment."

