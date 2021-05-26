Mahindra Creates Task Force For States That Will Be Hit By Cyclone Yaas

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up against Cyclone Yaas that is predicted to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. The carmaker has created a 'Relief Task Force' which is equipped to extend quick support to Mahindra vehicle owners in affected areas. The company has also assigned dedicated emergency road service teams which are on high alert to support affected vehicles. Mahindra will provide free towing service within a radius of 50 km for vehicles which are not currently covered under a roadside assistance program.

The company has already alerted all authorised Mahindra service centres and measures have been proactively deployed to tow affected vehicles to the nearest service centres. The company has also urged its customers to take precautions against the approaching storm & heavy rainfall by removing all valuable belongings from the vehicle and park it in a high-lying covered area not prone to water-logging. Users should also refrain from starting the vehicle if it is submerged in water in a bid to avoid damage to the engine. Moreover, the Relief Task Force has collaborated with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd. (MIBL) to assist with a seamless insurance approval & claim settlement process once service centres open post lockdown.

The company has also confirmed that Mahindra dealerships continue to operate in accordance with local Government regulations and are taking all recommended safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Workshop attention may be limited depending on Government's protocol as applicable in the region. Coming up with support and assistance for its customers hit by natural calamities is a healthy and common practice among automakers. Earlier, we have seen automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India and MG Motor among others providing support during such disasters.