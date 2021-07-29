Mahindra XUV700 Spotted Testing In Tamil Nadu

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 has been spotted testing yet again near Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu by one of our viewers- Rahil Qadir, and this time the test mule looks very close to the production stage. Though the SUV is still heavily camouflaged, the five-slat grille has been kept uncovered and looks quite decent with subtle use of chrome on the vents. The XUV700 will be the new flagship SUV in Mahindra's line-up and will have a larger footprint than the outgoing Mahindra XUV500. In fact, it will likely have the largest footprint in its segment and so also the largest sunroof.

The wide five-slat grille with chrome inserts looks good on the Mahindra XUV700.

Now even the test mule makes that quite apparent looking properly macho with its wide stance and bulbous silhouette. Sleek LED headlights with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) too look nice and a detailed look at the bottom gives away the tall fog lamp curtains. Overall, the face is likely to look a lot chunkier and then it also gets fancy elements like flush door handles which are seen in the images. Latest teasers shared by Mahindra also tell us that the SUV will come with a bunch of first-in-segment features and will be quite well loaded with creature comforts. In addition to these smart door handles and massive panoramic sunroof, it will also get driver drowsiness detection feature, auto booster headlamps and personalised safety alerts among others.

The Mahindra XUV700 will also get smart door handles.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV will sport exterior elements like the signature-style chrome grille, aggressive-looking LED headlamps with LED DRLs, larger alloy wheels, C-shaped wraparound LED taillights and more. On the inside, the SUV will get dual screens for the digital console and the infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, drive modes, engine start-stop, Level 1 autonomous driving and panoramic sunroof among others. It is expected to come with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. While the petrol mill is likely to be Mahindra's new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged unit, the oil burner could be a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Both engines are likely to be paired with a manual gearbox along with an optional automatic transmission and optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system on range-topping trims.

Image Source: Rahil Qadir