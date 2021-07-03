Mahindra XUV700 Engine Bay Uncovered In New Spy Photos

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 was recently spotted testing in India again, and this time around we get to see the engine bay of the SUV. The model in the photos is seen with temporary parts and is still covered in camouflage, so this one could be one of the early prototypes and is possibly being used for engine testing. While we do get a glimpse of the engine under the hood, it's unclear whether the prototype model is a petrol or diesel version.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is likely to come with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that is expected to make 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV700 the most powerful SUV from the company yet. As for the oil burner, it will be a new 2.0-litre engine that the carmaker has been working on. Both engines are expected to come with a manual along with an optional automatic transmission.

The production-spec XUV700 will come with a pair of horizontal LED taillamps and sporty alloy wheels

Based on previous spy photos we know that the new XUV700 will come with exterior features like aggressive-looking LED headlamps along with signature LED daytime running lamps. The SUV will also get Mahindra signature chrome grille, sporty alloy wheels, and flush-fitting door handles, the first one for the segment. The XUV700 will also get a pair of horizontal LED taillamps.

As for the cabin, the SUV will come with a Mercedes-Benz-style wide single unit display which will come with split screens, one each for infotainment and instrumentation. The SUV will also get a flat-bottom steering wheel, new interior and the top-end model is also expected to get an electronic parking brake. With regards to safety, the new XUV700 will also come with features like the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), at least 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, all 4 disc brakes and more.

Source: TeamBHP