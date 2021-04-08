carandbike logo
Mahindra XUV700 Is The Company’s New SUV; Launch In Q2 FY22

The XUV700 is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022 and will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

Mahindra has unveiled the brand name of its new upcoming SUV which will be built on the W601 platform. It has been christened XUV700. Pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh', Mahindra says that the new SUV will set new benchmarks in the fields of performance and technology. The XUV700 will slot between the XUV500 and the Alturas G4 in the company's lineup. 

The company also promises that the XUV700 will also come with world class safety features. It will be offered with l both diesel and petrol engines and will have the option of a manual and automatic transmission as well. It will also come with all-wheel drive (AWD) but that will be part of optional equipment. 

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra, said, “The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”

The XUV700 is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022 and will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

