Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG Variant Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 5.95 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the S-CNG variant of the new-gen Alto K10 hatchback, priced at Rs. 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the eleventh passenger vehicle from the company to get a CNG version, and the company offers the car in only one trim option – VXI S-CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the company’s next-gen 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine, and with the addition of the factory-fitted CNG kit, the car will now offer a mileage of 33.85 km/kg. In comparison, the regular petrol version of the car returns a fuel efficiency of up to 24.90 kmpl.

Powering the Alto K10 S-CNG is the same 998 cc three-cylinder, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The engine is paired with dual-interdependent ECUs and in CNG mode, it is tuned to make 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of peak torque at 3400 rpm. In petrol mode, the output goes up to 64 bhp at 5500 rpm, and a peak torque of 89 Nm at 3500 rpm.

Launching the new Alto K10 S-CNG variant, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel efficiency.”

Right now, Maruti Suzuki India offers the largest range of factory fitted CNG vehicles in India, across different models and price ranges. For private car buyers, Maruti Suzuki India has 11 CNG cars on offer - Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, and XL6. At the same time, the commercial and fleet vehicle space includes two models - the Super Carry and Tour S.