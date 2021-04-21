carandbike logo
search

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Says Another Lockdown Will Hit Economy And Force Workers To Leave: Report

RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India has said that lockdown and curfews are not a solution to tackle growing coronavirus cases as these will instead end up hitting the economy and force workers to migrate out of larger cities.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
eye
0  Views
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said lockdown has crippling impact on the economy and hurts the poor expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said lockdown has crippling impact on the economy and hurts the poor

Highlights

  • RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman says lockdown is not the solution
  • He says lockdowns and curfews will force workers to migrate
  • Says instead of states should focus on badly impacted areas

With COVD-19 cases growing at an unbelievable pace, several state governments are considering the possibility of implementing yet another lockdown. Regions like Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka have already restricted the movement of people and certain business operation until May 2021. Speaking to Times of India about the current scenario, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India has said that lockdown and curfews are not a solution to tackle growing coronavirus cases as these will instead end up hitting the economy and force workers to migrate out of larger cities.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Transports Over 7.2 Lakh Units Through Indian Railways

df2l4aao

RC Bhargava says that prolonged shutdown will mean demand will go down. Production cannot continue if sales stop.

Stating that "The cure must not be worse than the disease" RC Bhargava has said that instead of putting a state-wide lockdown, the government should focus on specific pockets that are badly impacted by the coronavirus and impose restriction on those containment zones only. He pointed out that a prolonged and widespread lockdown will also impact dealer sales and production at factories. He further added, "If the markets are shut, then demand will fall. Any prolonged shutdown will mean demand will go down. Production cannot continue if sales stop. You can't run factories if dealerships are shut. It doesn't make sense."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Increases Prices Of Select Models By 1.6% From April 2021

8t0uaqu

Maruti Suzuki's Chairman says let showrooms function and make them follow protocols and shut them down only if the norms and protocols are not followed

Bhargava says that the country cannot afford shutdowns anymore. It has a crippling impact on the economy, and it hurts the poor more, which also leads to migration of labour. Speaking to TOI, he said that the government should let normal businesses continue in areas that are not heavily impacted by Covid. Make them follow protocols and shut them down only if the norms and protocols are not followed. We tried reaching out to Maruti Suzuki India to know about the company's views on the possible lockdown and the impact on the auto sector. However, at the time of publishing this story, our email remained unanswered.

Recently, addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed similar views about a widespread lockdown. He said that a full lockdown must be avoided as much as possible and it should be enforced only as a last resort. He has also asked state governments to focus on micro-containment zones and convince migrants to stay where they are.

0 Comments

Source: TOI

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
  • Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
    Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
  • Maruti Technology
    Maruti Technology
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
    Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
  • 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
    2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Fog Light
    Fog Light
  • Grill
    Grill
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
  • New Swift Running View
    New Swift Running View
  • New Swift Abs Ebd
    New Swift Abs Ebd
  • New Swift Dualtone
    New Swift Dualtone
x
Hero MotoCorp Announces Temporary Suspension Of Manufacturing Operations
Hero MotoCorp Announces Temporary Suspension Of Manufacturing Operations
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
2021 Triumph Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm Unveiled
2021 Triumph Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm Unveiled
Maserati Levante Hybrid Unveiled
Maserati Levante Hybrid Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities