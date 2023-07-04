Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the new Invicto MPV tomorrow in the country. Set to be retained via the company’s Nexa chain of dealerships, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the company’s most-expensive model in India. Essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will come with minor visual tweaks and a slightly revised list of features. Here's what you can expect from the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Bookings Open Ahead Of July 5 Launch

Design and Styling

The Invicto is the rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, which is being introduced as part of the global product-sharing agreement between Suzuki and Toyota. Visually the Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes with a new grille with the Suzuki logo at the centre and two chrome slats, with the lower one extending into the headlamps. Here too the lower section of the grille is bordered by a chrome insert, however, the chrome bits on the bumper have been replaced by black inserts.

Also Read: First Clear Images Of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Leaked; Spotted At Dealer Yard

What's also interesting is that unlike the Hycross here you do not get wheel arch claddings, which give the Invicto a MPV-like look rather than an SUV. From the rear, the Invicto looks identical to the Innova Hycross, save for the model badging. We also get to see the Hybrid badge on the other side.

Cabin and Interior

Based on the spy photos we have seen so far, the cabin design and layout remain identical to what we have seen in the Innova Hycross. As for the changes, instead of silver trim on the dashboard, the Invicto’s cabin gets copper brown inserts, apart from the Suzuki logo on the steering wheel.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto’s Success Will Hinge On ‘Good Marketing’: Shashank Srivastava, MSIL

The spy photos have also revealed that Maruti’s version of the MPV will also get the 10.1-inch infotainment system, premium interior trim, and the power-adjustable driver seat with memory function. The MPV is expected to be available in both 7- and 8-seat forms, with the former featuring captain seats in the second row.

Tech and Feature

In terms of features and tech, the Invicto will also come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with connected car tech. We also expect the new Invicto to feature Advanced Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS) like the Innova Hycross. Other features will possibly include an electric sunroof, auto climate control, wireless phone charger and more. We also expect to see a host of active and passive safety features.

Engine Options

Under the hood, Maruti’s flagship MPV will feature the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Hycross, but it remains to be seen if it will get the standard, 2.0-litre petrol engine or not. It will be offered with an automatic gearbox as standard.

Price Expectation

In terms of variants, we expect the company will offer the Invicto in only two variants – the Zeta and Alpha. This means the Invicto is likely to be priced slightly higher than the Innova Hycross. Expect a price range of Rs. 23 lakh to Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Image Source: MotorBeam