Maruti Suzuki Invicto Interior Revealed In New Spy Photo

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its flagship MPV, the Invicto, on July 5, 2023. Ahead of its launch, some new spy photos of the MPV have surfaced online and we finally get to see its interior. Now, there is only one image here and it only gives us a glimpse of the dashboard and a portion of the front seats. The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which has been in the market for around a year now.

Now, as we had expected, the cabin design and layout remain identical to what we have seen in the Innova Hycross. However, instead of silver trim, here we get to see copper brown inserts on the dashboard. The only other change we see here is the Suzuki logo on the steering wheel. Now, judging by the photo, this could be the top-spec Alpha trim of the MPV, as indicated by the 10.1-inch infotainment system, premium interior trim, and the power-adjustable driver seat with memory function. While we don’t get to see it here, the MPV is expected to be available in both 7- and 8-seat forms, with the former featuring captain seats in the second row.

Recently, we also came across the first clear exterior pictures of the Invicto. The car was spotted at a dealership yard, indicating that Maruti had already begun dispatches. In fact, except for some minor tweaks and the Suzuki logos on the grille and wheels, the rest of the car is largely identical to the Innova Hycross.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuk i ’s flagship MPV will feature the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Hycross, but it remains to be seen if it will get the standard, 2.0-litre petrol engine or not. In terms of variants, we expect the company will offer the Invicto in only two variants – the Zeta and Alpha.