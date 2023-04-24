Maruti Suzuki Issues Recall of 7213 Units Of The Baleno RS

India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, announced a recall of 7213 units of the Baleno RS due to a defect in the 'vacuum pump' related to the vehicles' braking system. This recall was issued on 21st April 2023, and Maruti Suzuki states that vehicles manufactured between 27th October 2016 and 1st November 2019 are affected by the recall.

As mentioned above, the component that needs to be rectified is the 'vacuum pump' that Maruti Suzuki has stated requires an increased effort in brake pedal application. Maruti Suzuki states that the customers of affected vehicles will receive a communication from their nearest authorized dealership workshops, where the affected part will be replaced free of cost.

The Baleno RS was powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit that produced 102bhp and 150Nm and did 0-100 kmph sprint in a claimed 10 seconds. It was one of the few fast hatchbacks available in India besides the Volkswagen Polo GT. But Maruti Suzuki pulled the plug on the Baleno RS back in 2020, owing to the high costs of upgrading the motor to the BS6 emission norms.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched earlier today.

Since then, Maruti Suzuki has revived that 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine which is now available in the all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It gets a 1.0-litre Boosterjet mill that has a peak output of 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. Unlike before, the engine is now only available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Furthermore, the prices for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx were launched earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, India).