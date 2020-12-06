Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020

The country's leading auto manufacturing company Maruti Suzuki India has officially announced that it has registered a year-on-year rise in production of around 6 per cent in November 2020. The numbers recorded last month are slightly better than what the carmaker posted in November 2019. The Indo-Japanese carmaker said its total production stood at 1,50,221 units against 1,41,834 units in the same month last year. The total number of passenger vehicles manufactured last month were 1,46,577 units in comparison to 1,39,084 units in the corresponding month last year, seeing an increase of 5.38 per cent.

Production of compact vehicles increased by 8.93 per cent in November 2020

The company manufactured 1,82,490 units in October 2020 as against 1,50,221 units, witnessing a month-on-month (MoM) degrowth of 17.68 per cent. Production of mini hatchbacks - Alto and S-Presso in November 2020 saw a marginal increase of 1.1 per cent at 24,336 units as compared to 24,052 units manufactured in the same month last year. Furthermore, the production of compact vehicles like WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno and the Glanza saw an increase of 8.93 per cent with 85,118 units against 78,133 units manufactured a year ago. However, production of the Ciaz compact sedan went down by 34.86 per cent at 1,192 units as compared to 1,830 units manufactured in November 2019.

In November 2020, the utility vehicle segment comprising Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 recorded degrowth of 9.07 per cent at 24,719 units as compared to 27,187 units manufactured in the same month last year. Production of the Eeco van also increased by 42.24 per cent at 11,212 units as compared to 7,882 units.

Talking about the commercial vehicle segment, the Super Carry is the sole light commercial vehicle in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio for the domestic market. The production of LCV went up by 32.50 per cent at 3,644 units as compared to 2,750 units that were manufactured in the same month a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales declined by 2.4 per cent with 135,775 units retailed in November 2020 as against 1,39,133 units sold during the same month last year. Moreover, carmaker's Month-on-Month (MoM) sales also went down by 17 per cent. The company sold 1,63,656 units in October 2020.

