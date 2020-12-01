Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, has released the sales numbers for November 2020, during which the company's total sales stood at 1,53,223 vehicles. This means the carmaker has registered a marginal 1.7 per cent growth, as against 150,630 units sold during the same month last year. However, compared to October 2020, during which its total sales stood at 1,82,448 units, Maruti Suzuki saw a Month-On-Month (M-o-M) decline of 16 per cent, a possible indication that the festive season buzz has started to decline.

At the same time, the carmaker's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 135,775 vehicles, a 2.4 per cent decline as against 1,39,133 units sold during the same month last year. Compared to October 2020, during which it sold 1,63,656 units, Maruti Suzuki saw a M-o-M decline of 17 per cent. This does not include the vehicles sold to Toyota, which stood at 5,263 units, a 130 per cent rise compared to the 2,286 sold last year, and that's because this year we saw the addition of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is essentially the Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki saw a M-o-M decline of 17 per cent in domestic passenger vehicles sales in November 2020

In November, Maruti Suzuki's entry-level segment, which has the Alto and S-Presso saw a considerable 15 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) de-growth at 22,339 compared to 2019. At the same time, sales from the compact hatch and subcompact sedan space, which includes the WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour-S, stood at 76,630 units, a 1.8 per cent decline compared to November 2019. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, for the first time in several months, witnessed growth in November 2020 with sales standing at 1,870 units, an increase of a 29 per cent compared to the same month last year. As for the utility vehicle space, which has the Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, XL6, S-Cross, sales grew by 2.4 per cent at 23,753 units, while the Vans segment, with Omni, Eeco, saw a growth of 10 per cent, at 11,183 vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) space which only includes the Super Carry, saw a 40 per cent growth

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) space saw a massive growth of over 40 per cent, at 3,181 units, as compared to 2,267 units sold in November 2019. At the same time, the company's exports grew by almost 30 per cent, at 9,004 units compared to 6,944 vehicles exported in November 2019. However, compared to October 2020, when the company exported 9,586 vehicles, Maruti Suzuki saw a M-o-M decline of 6 per cent in exports.

