Maruti Suzuki Expands Car Subscription Programme To Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad And Gandhinagar

For its car subscription business, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, the company has again partnered with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services. Customers can choose a plan for up to 48 months with this programme.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Orix Auto to offer this service
  • Customers can get a Swift LXI for 48 months at under Rs.15,500 per month
  • The subscription fee will also cover road tax, registration and insurance

Maruti Suzuki India has announced launching its car subscription business, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, in four new cities - Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. So far, the company's special car subscription programme was only available in Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. This time too, the Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services, to offer this service, which allows individual customers to use a brand-new car by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee, rather than purchasing the vehicle. The monthly fee also covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

tei0ckag

The monthly fee also covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure

Talking about the latest development, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said, "The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme has received encouraging response from the customers. We have received over 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of pilot launch. We are delighted to introduce the program in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme comes with a bouquet of benefits like flexible tenure, zero down payment, insurance and complete maintenance. The program also provides the customers with peace of mind with 24x7 roadside assistance and customer support. We are aiming to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program in 40-60 cities over a period of 2 to 3 years."

r0vks5ms

Customers can choose a plan for up to 48 months with Maruti Suzuki Subscribe

The subscription plan will allow customers to select from a wide range of new Maruti Suzuki cars offered under this programme, namely - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Maruti Suzuki Arena range, and the Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from the Nexa range. The cars offered in these cities under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe plan will come with white number plates, which means it will be registered in the name of the customer. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.

Customers can choose a plan for up to 48 months with Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, and the monthly subscription charges for a Swift LXI for a tenure of 48 months will be ₹ 15,368 in Mumbai, ₹ 15,196 in Chennai, ₹ 14,665 in Ahmedabad, and ₹ 14,691 in Gandhinagar.

