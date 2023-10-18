Login

Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

India’s largest carmaker offers automated manual and conventional automatic transmissions across nearly all its models.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Oct-23 01:02 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Carmaker has sold close to 1 lakh models with an AMT or automatic transmission in FY2024
  • Vehicles with automated manual transmissions dominate sales.
  • Nexa dealerships seeing greater demand for automatic models

Maruti Suzuki has announced cumulative sales of its vehicles with either an automated manual transmission (AMT) or an automatic gearbox have crossed the 10 lakh units mark. The carmaker said combined sales of its AMT and automatic models are nearing the 1 lakh units mark in FY2024. Maruti added that 65 per cent of sales of its two-pedal range are constituted by its AMT models. The carmaker offers an AMT option across nine models in its line-up, ranging from the entry-level Alto K10 up to the Maruti Baleno and Fronx. The carmaker has offered the AMT gearbox option for almost a decade now with the first AMT-equipped model - the Celerio - rolling out back in 2014.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
 

The first-gen Celerio was Maruti's first AMT-equipped car and also the first AMT car in India.

 

Vehicles with a torque converter transmission account for 27 per cent of the brand’s automatic vehicle sales. The carmaker has for over a decade sold cars in India equipped with a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the unit still offered in the new Jimny 5-door and the Ciaz. The carmaker now also offers a new 6-speed unit in models such as the Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
 

The e-CVT – used in the Grand Vitara Hybrid and Invicto Hybrid – accounted for about 8 per cent of the brand’s total automatic vehicle sales.

For those seeking convenience, Maruti offers everything from the affordable AMT to conventional automatics including CVT and torque converters.

 

Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are truly humbled by the customer response we have received. MSIL’s automatic car sales have been on the rise constantly. We are already close to touching the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark for FY23-24, as we stand in the middle of the financial year. This is truly a tremendous feat for us.”

 

Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023

 

Srivastava added that the company was seeing greater demand for automatic vehicles through its Nexa sales channels. The premium retail chain accounted for 58 per cent of all automatic vehicle sales while Arena dealers accounted for 42 per cent of all sales.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Sales# Maruti Suzuki Sales Milestone

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.35 - 12.93 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 6 - 8.84 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 4.25 - 6.1 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 5.53 - 7.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

₹ 3.99 - 5.95 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 5.82 - 8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 5.35 - 7.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.3 - 12.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 11.41 - 14.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

₹ 7.47 - 13.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

₹ 24.82 - 28.45 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.44 - 9.31 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹ 10.7 - 19.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

₹ 8.29 - 13.98 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Thruxton Final Edition Revealed; Is Based On The RS Variant!
Triumph Thruxton Final Edition Revealed; Is Based On The RS Variant!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-18893 second ago

Finished in competition metallic green livery with hand-painted gold pinstriping along with a certificate of authenticity from the CEO of the company are some of the highlights

Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17291 second ago

The 250th customer touchpoint landmark was reached with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Skoda Auto India now aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.

Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam
Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-12670 second ago

The brand is all set to export the parts produced at the facility as CKD kits to the ASEAN region, starting with Vietnam

Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-6044 second ago

The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.

Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points

Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge

This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India To Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India To Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.

Auto Crisis: Maruti Suzuki's Market Share Down By 2%; Huge Jump For Hyundai
Auto Crisis: Maruti Suzuki's Market Share Down By 2%; Huge Jump For Hyundai
c&b icon
By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The automobile sector has been a witness to the biggest drop in sales ever since 1998 and there are several factors that have contributed to this. Right from new emission norms kicking in to raw materials and fuel prices soaring, to GST rates and finally, low buying sentiment. The drop in sales have of course affected even the market share of companies in the country and it is Maruti Suzuki, which has seen the steepest decline in its share.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved