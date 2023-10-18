Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced cumulative sales of its vehicles with either an automated manual transmission (AMT) or an automatic gearbox have crossed the 10 lakh units mark. The carmaker said combined sales of its AMT and automatic models are nearing the 1 lakh units mark in FY2024. Maruti added that 65 per cent of sales of its two-pedal range are constituted by its AMT models. The carmaker offers an AMT option across nine models in its line-up, ranging from the entry-level Alto K10 up to the Maruti Baleno and Fronx. The carmaker has offered the AMT gearbox option for almost a decade now with the first AMT-equipped model - the Celerio - rolling out back in 2014.

The first-gen Celerio was Maruti's first AMT-equipped car and also the first AMT car in India.

Vehicles with a torque converter transmission account for 27 per cent of the brand’s automatic vehicle sales. The carmaker has for over a decade sold cars in India equipped with a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the unit still offered in the new Jimny 5-door and the Ciaz. The carmaker now also offers a new 6-speed unit in models such as the Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6.

The e-CVT – used in the Grand Vitara Hybrid and Invicto Hybrid – accounted for about 8 per cent of the brand’s total automatic vehicle sales.

For those seeking convenience, Maruti offers everything from the affordable AMT to conventional automatics including CVT and torque converters.

Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are truly humbled by the customer response we have received. MSIL’s automatic car sales have been on the rise constantly. We are already close to touching the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark for FY23-24, as we stand in the middle of the financial year. This is truly a tremendous feat for us.”

Srivastava added that the company was seeing greater demand for automatic vehicles through its Nexa sales channels. The premium retail chain accounted for 58 per cent of all automatic vehicle sales while Arena dealers accounted for 42 per cent of all sales.