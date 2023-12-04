Maruti-Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 4, 2023
Highlights
- The Toyota Urban SUV concept is based on the Maruti Suzuki EVX.
- Production-spec version to be revealed in 2024.
- To be offered in both front and all-wheel drive configurations.
Toyota has unveiled its all-new Urban SUV EV concept at the company’s annual Kenshiki forum in Brussels. To be revealed in its production-spec guise in 2024, the EV is based on the Maruti Suzuki EVX concept, which was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and has been spotted testing both on foreign and Indian roads. The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
Up front, the EV gets sleek front LED clusters that resemble a few other models in Toyota's lineup
Visually, the EV gets sleek front LED clusters, found on newer Toyota models like the Crown Signia SUV. Other design elements include flared wheel arches that give the EV a more muscular appearance, along with window-mounted door handles. Towards the rear, however, similarities with the EVX become more apparent as the vehicle features a similar silhouette and taillamps. While the concept SUV’s interior wasn’t shown, expect it to more or less, have the same layout as the EVX, as this has been the case for many vehicles to arise from the partnership between the two brands.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time
While the concept SUV’s interior wasn’t shown, expect it to have the same layout as the EVX
While Toyota hasn’t disclosed any details about the EV’s powertrain, it did say that the vehicle will be offered in both front and all-wheel drive configurations. The SUV, in its production-spec guise, will be available with two battery pack options, one of which will likely be the 60 kWh setup on the EVX which will enable a total range of up to 550 km.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 9,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,630 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 9,800 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 32,400 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 36,800 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13295 second ago
The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months
-11675 second ago
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
-10857 second ago
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
-6873 second ago
CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
-1584 second ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
1 hour ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday
1 hour ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
3 hours ago
The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts
20 hours ago
Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards
21 hours ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
-1415515 second ago
Replying to customer concerns about S-Presso's safety standard, post the Global NCAP crash results, Suzuki Auto South Africa's official handles have commented on social media saying that the model sold there are safer than the ones sold in India.
1 hour ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
21 hours ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
1 day ago
At present, India’s largest carmaker holds just a little over 2.06 lakh open bookings, nearly a third of which are for the Ertiga.
2 days ago
The cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units - a 40 per cent growth over 2022