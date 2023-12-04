Login

Maruti-Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 4, 2023

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban SUV concept is based on the Maruti Suzuki EVX.
  • Production-spec version to be revealed in 2024.
  • To be offered in both front and all-wheel drive configurations.

Toyota has unveiled its all-new Urban SUV EV concept at the company’s annual Kenshiki forum in Brussels. To be revealed in its production-spec guise in 2024, the EV is based on the Maruti Suzuki EVX concept, which was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and has been spotted testing both on foreign and Indian roads. The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India

Up front, the EV gets sleek front LED clusters that resemble a few other models in Toyota's lineup

 

Visually, the EV gets sleek front LED clusters, found on newer Toyota models like the Crown Signia SUV. Other design elements include flared wheel arches that give the EV a more muscular appearance, along with window-mounted door handles. Towards the rear, however, similarities with the EVX become more apparent as the vehicle features a similar silhouette and taillamps. While the concept SUV’s interior wasn’t shown, expect it to more or less, have the same layout as the EVX, as this has been the case for many vehicles to arise from the partnership between the two brands.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time

While the concept SUV’s interior wasn’t shown, expect it to have the same layout as the EVX

 

While Toyota hasn’t disclosed any details about the EV’s powertrain, it did say that the vehicle will be offered in both front and all-wheel drive configurations. The SUV, in its production-spec guise, will be available with two battery pack options, one of which will likely be the 60 kWh setup on the EVX which will enable a total range of up to 550 km. 

